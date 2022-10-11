ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

WALB 10

Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist

Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
WAYCROSS, GA
WALB 10

“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16

It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire

The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Mayor Earl Jackson, 76, and City Superintendent Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking,...
SPARKS, GA
WALB 10

Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Sparks Mayor, Superintendent arrested in Cook County theft investigation

Two local leaders are behind bars following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents say that 76-year-old Earl Jackson, the mayor of Sparks and 42-year-old Antoyo "Buck" Tucker, the public works superintendent have been arrested and charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one county of theft by conversion.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VHS Senior receives award during Winnersville pregame

VALDOSTA – VHS Senior receives the 2022 Great American Rivalry Student Scholar Athlete Award during Winnersville pregame. Valdosta High School Senior, Jarius Curry, was the recipient of the 2022 Great American Rivalry Student Scholar Athlete Award during the Winnersville pregame show at Lowndes High School’s Martin Stadium. He is a member of the VHS Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Upon graduation, Curry plans to attend college to pursue a degree in Architecture.
VALDOSTA, GA

