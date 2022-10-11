Read full article on original website
Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia area on verge of famine
(Reuters) – Acute malnutrition is surging among children displaced by drought and conflict in a part of central Somalia teetering on the edge of famine, according to a survey conducted by humanitarian agencies. The United Nations warned at the beginning of September that two districts were projected to face...
U.S. ‘deeply concerned’ over reports of increasing violence in northern Ethiopia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was “deeply concerned” about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia. “We call on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint...
U.N. World Food Programme: Haiti facing humanitarian catastrophe
GENEVA (Reuters) – Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe as it struggles with malnutrition, gang violence, inflation, and a cholera outbreak, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday. “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe,” Jean-Martin Bauer, the WFP’s country director in Haiti, told reporters, adding that the situation...
France expresses ‘deep concern’ over detained dual-nationals in Nicaragua
PARIS (Reuters) – French officials expressed “deep concern” on Thursday over the detention in Nicaragua of two women with joint French-Nicaraguan citizenship, on allegations of conspiracy and spreading fake news. The two women, Jeannine Horvilleur and Ana Alvarez Horvilleur, are the wife and daughter respectively of Nicaraguan...
Tunisia coast guard retrieves bodies of 15 migrants off Mahdia coast
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian coast guard recovered the bodies of 15 migrants off the coast of Mahdia, the state news agency said on Thursday. Authorities will work to identify the bodies, including the bodies of African migrants, it added. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Porter)
India investigating Gambia children’s deaths, minister says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s external affairs minister told his Gambian counterpart on Thursday that New Delhi was investigating the deaths of some children in the African country, after a report provisionally linked the fatalities to a product manufactured in India. Indian health authorities announced a production halt...
Ecuador’s government, indigenous groups reach agreements following talks
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government and indigenous community leaders reached a deal on Friday, ending months-long talks that lead to dozens of agreements for implementing economic and environmental concessions, which President Guillermo Lasso made to end deadly protests in June. Lasso, a conservative former banker, began negotiations in...
Lebanon president says negotiations on maritime border with israel came to ‘positive end’
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday his country’s acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to “a positive end.”. Aoun said the deal represented an “historic achievement” in which Lebanon regained 860 square km of disputed...
I won’t stop, says Polish abortion activist as court hearing adjourned
WARSAW (Reuters) – A court on Friday adjourned a hearing on whether a prominent activist broke Polish law by supplying pills to trigger an abortion, as she pledged to continue helping women terminate unwanted pregnancies. Along with Malta, Poland’s anti-abortion laws are among the most restrictive in Europe, and...
Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone – sources
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – At least three rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone as a parliament session was about to begin that was meant to elect a new president, a Reuters witness and parliament sources said. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Haider Khadim and Ahmed Rashid, writing...
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights
(Reuters) – Canada imposed new sanctions on Iran on Thursday in response to the government’s human rights abuses and destabilizing actions, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The new sanctions list includes three entities and 17 people including longtime Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, the ministry said.
S.Korea president pledges to build strong readiness against N.Korea threats
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday said his government has been working on building a watertight readiness posture against North Korea’s provocations since he took office, following North Korea’s missile test and deployment of military aircraft that flew near the border dividing the two countries.
Turkish parliament passes media law setting jail terms for ‘disinformation’
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s parliament on Thursday adopted a law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading “disinformation”, despite deep concerns over free speech. Lawmakers from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP) and its...
Lebanese parliament session to elect new president postponed till Oct 20
DUBAI (Reuters) – Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri postponed on Thursday a session on electing a new president to Oct. 20, after the house failed to secure a quorum. It was the second time the parliament had failed to elect a new head of state after no clear...
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc – German interior minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany’s interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. “I hope Serbia is acting fast now,” Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. “There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy.”
