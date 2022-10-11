Bid pet hair goodbye with big savings on a Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum on Prime Day

If you’ve got allergies, it can be hard enough putting up with the changing of the seasons without pet hair clogging up your filters. The Roborock S7 MaxV is designed to not just vacuum but mop too, and it even has Sonic Vibration Technology to shift dried stains. The Roborock S7 MaxV is down to just $639.99, that’s $220 off, at Amazon for Prime Day. The upgraded S7 MaxV Plus is also on sale for an even more hands-off experience.

Modern robot vacuums work by mapping out your home in software so they can keep your home clean without getting stuck on obstacles. The Roborock S7 has an RGB camera with a light, so it can even stay out of trouble when the lights are out. This, along with the auto-lifting VibraRise mop, means it can clean hard flooring and carpet seamlessly without dragging a dirty mop on the carpet. As we saw in our Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review , it cleans in perfect rows and has excellent obstacle avoidance.

Get a cleaner home without touching a mop

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop: $859.99 $639.99 at Amazon

The Roborock S7 MaxV is equally at home on hard flooring or carpet with the tech it needs to tell the difference. It can even deal with stuck-on stains with its Sonic Vibration tech. View Deal

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock: $1159.99 $869.99 at Amazon

Robot Vacuums still need to get rid of the rubbish but the MAxV Plus variant of the Roborock S7 comes with an auto-emptying dock so you can go as long as 120 days without needing to touch it. View Deal

You can also upgrade to the Roborock S7 MaxV Plus which is also on sale for Prime Day. This model comes with an Auto Empty dock so you don’t need to clean the vacuum for up to 120 days. It’s also filtered so dust isn’t being released back into your home.

The Roborock can also make video calls with its built-in camera so you can see what’s going on at home without being there. This can be a fun way to interact with your pets while away from home or see if the kids are making a mess. If there is an accidental mess, you can summon the vacuum to clean a specific room with Alexa. With all of these features, there's a good reason why when it comes to the best robot vacuums , several models are made by Roborock.

If you're looking for more tech deals, Android Central's live Prime Day deals blog is rounding up the very best.