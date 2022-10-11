Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO warns higher inflation could push U.S. rates above 4.5%
NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Thursday warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%. Consumers are in strong financial health, and are still spending robustly, he told attendees at the Institute of International...
New York’s James seeks monitor to oversee Trump’s company before trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday urged a court to appoint an independent monitor to oversee Donald Trump’s family company before a civil fraud case against the former U.S. president, three of his adult children and the family’s real estate firm goes to trial.
Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues that the company’s proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. “The FTC’s attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint...
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
Germany’s Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday. The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions,...
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears
LONDON (Reuters) – Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions – which are due to end on Friday. Thirty-year gilt yields dropped...
Canada should take heed of UK turmoil, resist more spending, analysts say
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should avoid new stimulus when it updates its fiscal plans this fall and focus instead on paying down debt as governments globally face greater scrutiny managing their finances, analysts said. The reason for caution is clear given the market...
EU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine
(Reuters) – Advisors to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan’s Takeda for people aged four years and above. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Maju Samuel)
China central bank to step up policy measures to boost economy ahead of party congress
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s central bank will step up implementation of prudent monetary policy and provide stronger support for the real economy, its governor, Yi Gang, said, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday. Yi made the remarks ahead of an all-important Communist...
Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp – WSJ
(Reuters) -Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox Corp and News Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation. News Corp and Fox Corp did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Special committees have been setup at...
Beijing reports 16 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 16 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 13, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 12 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the day before. Three cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi informed of panel plan to vote on Trump subpoena – source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been alerted that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Patricia...
Japan coalition ally to propose 2 trln yen for children in stimulus steps -draft
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling coalition ally Komeito is set to propose 2 trillion yen in support measures for children over three years, a draft seen by Reuters showed on Thursday. The measures will feature in a package Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government plans to compile this month...
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy discharged from hospital
(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy was released from a Washington-area hospital on Friday, one day after being admitted as a precaution when he wasn’t feeling well, a spokesman said. “Senator Leahy spent an uneventful night in the hospital last night for tests and observation. He was discharged...
Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
U.S. ‘deeply concerned’ over reports of increasing violence in northern Ethiopia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was “deeply concerned” about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia. “We call on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint...
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
