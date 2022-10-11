ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

JPMorgan CEO warns higher inflation could push U.S. rates above 4.5%

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Thursday warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%. Consumers are in strong financial health, and are still spending robustly, he told attendees at the Institute of International...
WASHINGTON, DC
104.1 WIKY

New York’s James seeks monitor to oversee Trump’s company before trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday urged a court to appoint an independent monitor to oversee Donald Trump’s family company before a civil fraud case against the former U.S. president, three of his adult children and the family’s real estate firm goes to trial.
POTUS
104.1 WIKY

Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues that the company’s proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. “The FTC’s attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Europe#Bloomberg News#Swiss#South American#Archegos#The Swiss National Bank
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday. The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions,...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears

LONDON (Reuters) – Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions – which are due to end on Friday. Thirty-year gilt yields dropped...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Switzerland
104.1 WIKY

Canada should take heed of UK turmoil, resist more spending, analysts say

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should avoid new stimulus when it updates its fiscal plans this fall and focus instead on paying down debt as governments globally face greater scrutiny managing their finances, analysts said. The reason for caution is clear given the market...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

EU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine

(Reuters) – Advisors to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan’s Takeda for people aged four years and above. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp – WSJ

(Reuters) -Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox Corp and News Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation. News Corp and Fox Corp did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Special committees have been setup at...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Beijing reports 16 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 16 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 13, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 12 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the day before. Three cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy discharged from hospital

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy was released from a Washington-area hospital on Friday, one day after being admitted as a precaution when he wasn’t feeling well, a spokesman said. “Senator Leahy spent an uneventful night in the hospital last night for tests and observation. He was discharged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.1 WIKY

Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. ‘deeply concerned’ over reports of increasing violence in northern Ethiopia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was “deeply concerned” about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia. “We call on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy