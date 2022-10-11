ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alta, WY

buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Jackson’s pronghorn are on the move

JACKSON, Wyo. — The pronghorn (also known as the pronghorn antelope) born in Jackson Hole this summer will soon be headed “home” to their winter grounds. According to Grand Teton National Park, this journey will take them from Jackson south to the Green River Basin. Grand Teton’s pronghorn have one of the longest migration routes of land mammals in North America, second only to the caribou. The journey is roughly 150 miles and crosses rivers and mountain ranges. In the spring, the herd will return back to Jackson Hole where they spend the warmer months.
JACKSON, WY
svinews.com

Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced

JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines. Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

WYDOT: Road striping this week on 22

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from S&L Industrial will be striping roads this week on WY22 during the day and in the town of Jackson, possibly during nighttime hours, according to a press release from WYDOT. Crews began work yesterday and...
JACKSON, WY
City
Alta, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
buckrail.com

Traffic stalled on HWY 22 due to unhitched trailer

WILSON, Wyo. — Eastbound traffic on HWY 22 in Wilson is backed up due to a trailer that became unhitched while traveling over the Wilson Bridge. Traffic is also stalled for those merging from WYO 39. According to witnesses, Teton County Sheriffs are on the scene mitigating the issue.
WILSON, WY
buckrail.com

Four Pines Physical Therapy to host pelvic pain yoga workshop

JACKSON, Wyo. — Four Pines Physical Therapy will sponsor a donation-based three-part yoga workshop focusing on the management of pelvic pain for men and women. Four Pines PT has been offering therapeutic interventions to men and women who suffer from abdominal and pelvic pain for over 20 years and feel that a multidisciplinary approach is best.
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
IDAHO STATE
Person
Eleanor Davis
eastidahonews.com

Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays

IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof

DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib

A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Freeze Warning for Tonight

We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park. Frost The post Freeze Warning for Tonight appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Jackets#Targhee#Grand Targhee Resort
buckrail.com

Seasonal sammies are here

JACKSON, Wyo. — Fall kicks off the first release of local ice cream company, Cream + Sugar’s, seasonal flavors. Now available in select stores and online for nationwide shipping on Goldbelly, Cream + Sugar takes a fall turn with their Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches. Made with velvety pumpkin...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

How housing happens part two: Northern South Park

JACKSON, Wyo. — The best potential for new housing on a scale that could meaningfully move the needle on workforce housing in the community is on land known as Northern South Park (NSP) adjacent to the west end of High School Road. Current plans envision up to 1,800 units, at least 1,356 of which would be deed restricted. NSP will push limits. Policymakers must be clear-eyed about the challenges.
TETON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What used to be Wyoming’s most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don’t know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Join our team as a PROPERTY ATTENDANT (Housing available)

Rendezvous Mountain Rentals and Property Management (Teton Village, Jackson and Wilson) is adding PROPERTY ATTENDANTS to our team! If you love a fast-paced, active and dynamic work environment, this role is for you!. This role assists with preparing units after departures in vacation rentals (stripping bedding, auditing the property), and...
JACKSON, WY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Hiking
Idaho State Journal

Local authorities searching for missing teenager

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase

REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
REXBURG, ID

