buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Jackson’s pronghorn are on the move
JACKSON, Wyo. — The pronghorn (also known as the pronghorn antelope) born in Jackson Hole this summer will soon be headed “home” to their winter grounds. According to Grand Teton National Park, this journey will take them from Jackson south to the Green River Basin. Grand Teton’s pronghorn have one of the longest migration routes of land mammals in North America, second only to the caribou. The journey is roughly 150 miles and crosses rivers and mountain ranges. In the spring, the herd will return back to Jackson Hole where they spend the warmer months.
Rigby Woman Lands Catch-and-Release Record Hybrid Trout at Henry's Lake
Hailey Thomas, of Rigby, ID recently set a new catch-and-release state record after landing a massive hybrid trout from Henry's Lake. According to the Idaho Fish & Game, Hailey hooked into the monster 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on October 4 while fishing with her family. The rainbow/cutthroat hybrid cruised past the...
svinews.com
Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines. Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two...
buckrail.com
WYDOT: Road striping this week on 22
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from S&L Industrial will be striping roads this week on WY22 during the day and in the town of Jackson, possibly during nighttime hours, according to a press release from WYDOT. Crews began work yesterday and...
buckrail.com
Traffic stalled on HWY 22 due to unhitched trailer
WILSON, Wyo. — Eastbound traffic on HWY 22 in Wilson is backed up due to a trailer that became unhitched while traveling over the Wilson Bridge. Traffic is also stalled for those merging from WYO 39. According to witnesses, Teton County Sheriffs are on the scene mitigating the issue.
buckrail.com
Four Pines Physical Therapy to host pelvic pain yoga workshop
JACKSON, Wyo. — Four Pines Physical Therapy will sponsor a donation-based three-part yoga workshop focusing on the management of pelvic pain for men and women. Four Pines PT has been offering therapeutic interventions to men and women who suffer from abdominal and pelvic pain for over 20 years and feel that a multidisciplinary approach is best.
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
Freeze Warning for Tonight
We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park. Frost The post Freeze Warning for Tonight appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Seasonal sammies are here
JACKSON, Wyo. — Fall kicks off the first release of local ice cream company, Cream + Sugar’s, seasonal flavors. Now available in select stores and online for nationwide shipping on Goldbelly, Cream + Sugar takes a fall turn with their Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches. Made with velvety pumpkin...
buckrail.com
How housing happens part two: Northern South Park
JACKSON, Wyo. — The best potential for new housing on a scale that could meaningfully move the needle on workforce housing in the community is on land known as Northern South Park (NSP) adjacent to the west end of High School Road. Current plans envision up to 1,800 units, at least 1,356 of which would be deed restricted. NSP will push limits. Policymakers must be clear-eyed about the challenges.
cowboystatedaily.com
Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What used to be Wyoming’s most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don’t know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
buckrail.com
Join our team as a PROPERTY ATTENDANT (Housing available)
Rendezvous Mountain Rentals and Property Management (Teton Village, Jackson and Wilson) is adding PROPERTY ATTENDANTS to our team! If you love a fast-paced, active and dynamic work environment, this role is for you!. This role assists with preparing units after departures in vacation rentals (stripping bedding, auditing the property), and...
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
eastidahonews.com
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
eastidahonews.com
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
