India investigating Gambia children’s deaths, minister says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s external affairs minister told his Gambian counterpart on Thursday that New Delhi was investigating the deaths of some children in the African country, after a report provisionally linked the fatalities to a product manufactured in India. Indian health authorities announced a production halt...
Relmada’s depression drug fails to meet late-stage study goal
(Reuters) – Relmada Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its therapy to treat major depressive disorder did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study. The drug, REL-1017, did not show statistically significant improvement in symptoms of depression when compared to a placebo. Relmada will continue to study REL-1017,...
U.N. World Food Programme: Haiti facing humanitarian catastrophe
GENEVA (Reuters) – Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe as it struggles with malnutrition, gang violence, inflation, and a cholera outbreak, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday. “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe,” Jean-Martin Bauer, the WFP’s country director in Haiti, told reporters, adding that the situation...
France expresses ‘deep concern’ over detained dual-nationals in Nicaragua
PARIS (Reuters) – French officials expressed “deep concern” on Thursday over the detention in Nicaragua of two women with joint French-Nicaraguan citizenship, on allegations of conspiracy and spreading fake news. The two women, Jeannine Horvilleur and Ana Alvarez Horvilleur, are the wife and daughter respectively of Nicaraguan...
