Economy

Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues that the company’s proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. “The FTC’s attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint...
Exclusive-Bullard: September inflation warrants “frontloading,” but may not need higher overall rates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A “hotter-than-expected” September inflation report doesn’t necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday, though it does warrant continued “frontloading” through larger three-quarter-percentage point steps.
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy discharged from hospital

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy was released from a Washington-area hospital on Friday, one day after being admitted as a precaution when he wasn’t feeling well, a spokesman said. “Senator Leahy spent an uneventful night in the hospital last night for tests and observation. He was discharged...
Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track

BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
Germany’s Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday. The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions,...
Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units....
Investors worry about hiring outlook, spending before U.S. earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The outlook for jobs and spending may be chief among concerns for investors heading into third-quarter U.S. earnings as expectations increase that the Federal Reserve will need to keep an aggressive approach to hiking interest rates. Estimates for the earnings period have been falling, and...
Canada announces new military package for Ukraine after Russian missile attacks

(Reuters) – Canada said on Wednesday it will provide over C$47 million ($34.06 million) in new military aid to assist Ukraine in dealing with Russia’s invasion, with the package including artillery rounds, satellite communications, winter clothing and drone cameras, among other assistance. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced...
MILITARY

