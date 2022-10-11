We've spotted these Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars for just $81 at Amazon

Get ready to scan the skies for a lot less.

This popular variant of the best binoculars available, called the Celestron Skymaster 15x70, is 32% off for Prime Day and is available for just $81.19 right now.

In our Celestron Skymaster Pro 15x70 review , we found them excellent for viewing larger deep-sky objects. While this deal isn't for the pro version, these binoculars boast almost the same specification, less a slightly more rugged construction and fully multi-coated optics, as opposed to 'just' multi-coated optics.

The glass is still top-quality BaK4 glass, which ensures sharp and crisp views. While this (non-pro) version aren't waterproof or nitrogen-purged, they are still water resistant — just be mindful of dew.

Celestron SkyMaster 15x70: $119.95 $81.19 at Amazon

Save $38 on a pair of portable binoculars from a trusted brand that will let you explore deep sky objects. While this isn't the Pro version in our best binocular list, it is a good variant. You'll be treated to crisp and sharp images thanks to the BaK4 glass, and you can mount the binoculars to a tripod for extra comfort.

We do recommend pairing the binoculars with one of our best tripods , as the high-magnification views mean your lenses will be tricky to hold steady. But once you mount the set to a tripod using an L-shaped adapter, the views are simply glorious.

Fainter deep sky objects will pop out than what you can see in popular 7x50 or 10x50 binocular sets. On a clear night, the results can be eye-popping, even picking out the striking red color of Mu Cephei (aka Herschel's Garnet Star, Erakis), which you are unable to determine with the naked eye.

You will also easily be able to find and explore the Andromeda Galaxy , and the bright Messier galaxies and nebulas based on the list drawn up by Charles Messier . Luckily, the binoculars are light enough to port to any dark-sky location you choose.

Celestron SkyMaster 12x60: $104.95 $81.02 at Amazon

Though offering less magnification and a smaller objective lens, Prime members can save $23 on the Celestron 12x60 binoculars.. View Deal

The eye relief is a generous 18mm, which is good news for glasses wearers. Imagine being handed the power to see all of this for less than $100.

All-in-all, these binoculars will give users an enjoyable star and galaxy- gazing experience at a very reasonable price.

Other deals in the Celestron Skymaster range are the SkyMaster 25x70, available at just $89 and 32% off, and the SkyMaster 12x60 selling for only $81 at 23% off. Or if you prefer, you can check our binocular deals and telescope deals to get you stargazing swiftly at a deep discount.