On the morning of Jan. 27, 1968, the battered body of a young woman was found in a snowbank near Skyline Boulevard and Old La Honda Road near Woodside. The woman had been stabbed and sexually assaulted. The body was identified via fingerprints as belonging to Mrs. Fairley Louise Anderson, a resident of West 41st Avenue in San Mateo. Law enforcement determined the body had been dragged through two barbed wire fences and dumped while still alive, where she died of exposure or blood loss or a combination of the two.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO