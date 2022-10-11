Read full article on original website
Related
Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: Hate the biggest motivator in this year's election
American politics have become so tribal that voting against the other side is more important than assessing the candidate on your side. Hate is the motivator, and people turn a blind eye on anything interfering with that motivation. Hate is a result of fear. Racial bigotry fosters fear of the increasing prevalence other races; religious adherents fear the influence of non-believers; elderly fear their way of life is slipping away; youth fear elderly leaders who hinder progress; the poor and underprivileged fear the rich and...
Kendall Stanley: Circle the wagons!
As I was writing this, GOP senators were set to scramble to Georgia to provide support for Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate from the Peach State. As well they should, as Walker is a walking nightmare of a candidate. I will give you this — he was a great football player. Beyond...
Saturday Essay: Stop harassing and bullying vulnerable children
This week, the Ohio Board of Education tabled a resolution by board member Brendan Shea that called for the state of Ohio to reject the expansion of Title IX protections to children in the LGBTQ+ community as proposed by the Biden Administration. This resolution is now in the executive committee, where board members will further discuss it. While listening to elected officials and public testimony throughout this process describe gender-affirming care as “indoctrination” and warning of chaos if children are allowed to show up as their authentic selves, I was both angry and shocked. My first thought was how this would have affected me as a queer Black girl desperately wanting to be seen and included as my authentic self.
Froma Harrop: Musk owns a lot but not Twitter's followers
A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don’t like him. He’s a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that. Ukraine was less enthusiastic about Musk’s tweeted “peace plan,” which included surrendering much of its occupied land to Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany responded with a vulgar suggestion. ...
Steven Roberts: OPEC delivers Biden an unsurprising October surprise
October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices — and profits — and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of...
