POTUS

AFP

Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
The Daily Advance

Steven Roberts: OPEC delivers Biden an unsurprising October surprise

October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices — and profits — and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of...
FOX2Now

Testimony underscores Trump’s desire to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

Testimony and communications from Secret Service agents and former White House officials shared Thursday showed former President Trump was intent on traveling to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol cited the evidence to bolster the case that Trump was...
FOX2Now

Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump for testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol is holding its 10th public hearing Thursday afternoon, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Select Committee is expected to reveal new documentary evidence collected from thousands of...
FOX2Now

White House urges omicron boosters amid subvariant spread

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As we head into the colder months, when people will be gathering more often indoors, health and government officials have a message: get the latest coronavirus vaccine. Officials say less than 5% of Americans have gotten the latest coronavirus vaccine and health experts are concerned as...
FOX2Now

Five things to watch for at Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

(The Hill) — The House panel investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its ninth hearing Thursday, the latest in a series of open forums aimed to demonstrate that former President Donald Trump sought to remain in power illicitly following his 2020 election defeat. In...
The Daily Advance

Froma Harrop: Musk owns a lot but not Twitter's followers

A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don’t like him. He’s a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that. Ukraine was less enthusiastic about Musk’s tweeted “peace plan,” which included surrendering much of its occupied land to Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany responded with a vulgar suggestion. ...
FOX2Now

DOJ seeks end to special master’s review of Trump documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation...
