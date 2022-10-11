Read full article on original website
Related
Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
Saudis say US sought to postpone OPEC+ production cuts by 1 month
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the U.S. had urged it to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections next month.
Steven Roberts: OPEC delivers Biden an unsurprising October surprise
October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices — and profits — and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of...
Trump skirts testimony question in blistering 14-page Jan. 6 response
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump on Friday skirted the question of whether he would testify under subpoena in a 14-page response to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, instead doubling down on his disproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sen. Blumenthal and Rep. Khanna introduce bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Cali.) called on the U.S. to punish Saudi Arabia for OPEC’s decision to reduce oil production. “They’re hurting the American people and that will not stand,” Khanna said. The two Democrats say that decision...
Testimony underscores Trump’s desire to go to Capitol on Jan. 6
Testimony and communications from Secret Service agents and former White House officials shared Thursday showed former President Trump was intent on traveling to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol cited the evidence to bolster the case that Trump was...
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump for testimony
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol is holding its 10th public hearing Thursday afternoon, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Select Committee is expected to reveal new documentary evidence collected from thousands of...
White House urges omicron boosters amid subvariant spread
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As we head into the colder months, when people will be gathering more often indoors, health and government officials have a message: get the latest coronavirus vaccine. Officials say less than 5% of Americans have gotten the latest coronavirus vaccine and health experts are concerned as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
Five things to watch for at Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing
(The Hill) — The House panel investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its ninth hearing Thursday, the latest in a series of open forums aimed to demonstrate that former President Donald Trump sought to remain in power illicitly following his 2020 election defeat. In...
Froma Harrop: Musk owns a lot but not Twitter's followers
A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don’t like him. He’s a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that. Ukraine was less enthusiastic about Musk’s tweeted “peace plan,” which included surrendering much of its occupied land to Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany responded with a vulgar suggestion. ...
DOJ seeks end to special master’s review of Trump documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0