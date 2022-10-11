Read full article on original website
Photos: 477 whales die in ‘heartbreaking’ New Zealand strandings
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
World’s 1st space tourist signs up for another flight, this time around the moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s first space tourist wants to go back — only this time, he’s signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, 82, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip to the International Space Station, now that he’s retired with time on his hands. He isn’t interested in hopping on a 10-minute flight to the edge of space or repeating what he did 21 years ago. “Been there, done that.”
Litchfield, Ill. event with dogs could break Guinness World Record
An upcoming event this weekend about an hour outside of St. Louis could be the site of a new Guinness World Record.
Mark Wahlberg leaves California to give kids ‘a better life’
(KTLA) — Mark Wahlberg has traded the Golden State for the Silver State. In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor and businessman opened up about moving his family to Nevada to give his kids “a better life.”. “I want to be able to work...
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
(KTLA) – A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram...
These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023
(NEXSTAR) — As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database...
