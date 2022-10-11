AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League

Here are tonight's confirmed XIs to face off at the San Siro.

Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week.

Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to his line up against Wolves on the weekend, partly because of injuries and fitness levels, but also because he's still trying to figure out what is his most effective XI.

It's a similar story this time around, as the likes of Thiago Silva, Reece James and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all return to starting positions in a fixture that could see them go to the top of group E, provided the leaders RB Salzburg drop points away at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues celebrating after James' goal against Milan last week. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Wesley Fofana is set to be out until November with a sprained knee and N'Golo Kante has suffered a bad reaction to his ongoing muscle problem after he returned to team training a few days ago.

For Milan, they will be without midfielder Charles De Ketelaere , who missed out on his side's triumph over Juventus in the Serie A on Saturday.

Here are the confirmed line-ups.

Raheem Sterling defending against Rafael Leao IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

AC Milan

Ciprian Tătăruşanu

Pierre Kalulu Matteo Gabbia Fikayo Tomori Theo Hernández

Sandro Tonali Ismaël Bennacer Rade Krunic

Brahim Díaz Rafael Leão

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Raheem Sterling Mason Mount

Ben Chilwell Jorginho Mateo Kovacic Reece James

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Kalidou Koulibaly

Kepa Arrizabalaga

