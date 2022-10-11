AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League
Here are tonight's confirmed XIs to face off at the San Siro.
Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week.
Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to his line up against Wolves on the weekend, partly because of injuries and fitness levels, but also because he's still trying to figure out what is his most effective XI.
It's a similar story this time around, as the likes of Thiago Silva, Reece James and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all return to starting positions in a fixture that could see them go to the top of group E, provided the leaders RB Salzburg drop points away at Dinamo Zagreb.
Wesley Fofana is set to be out until November with a sprained knee and N'Golo Kante has suffered a bad reaction to his ongoing muscle problem after he returned to team training a few days ago.
For Milan, they will be without midfielder Charles De Ketelaere , who missed out on his side's triumph over Juventus in the Serie A on Saturday.
Here are the confirmed line-ups.
AC Milan
Ciprian Tătăruşanu
Pierre Kalulu Matteo Gabbia Fikayo Tomori Theo Hernández
Sandro Tonali Ismaël Bennacer Rade Krunic
Brahim Díaz Rafael Leão
Olivier Giroud
Chelsea
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Raheem Sterling Mason Mount
Ben Chilwell Jorginho Mateo Kovacic Reece James
Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Kalidou Koulibaly
Kepa Arrizabalaga
