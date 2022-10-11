Meghan Markle Reveals She's 'Conditioned' To Keep Her 'Composure' After Being Labeled 'Crazy'

Source: mega

Keeping her cool. Meghan Markle revealed she is conditioned to keep her composure after being labeled "crazy" and "hysterical."

During the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about how women are often dubbed "nuts, insane, out of [their] mind [and] completely irrational."

Meghan later praised her guest and Deal or No Deal alum Constance Wu for crying during the interview, saying, "The craziest thing in the world would be to keep all of that inside. I think it’s beautiful."

The brunette beauty — who shares two young children with Prince Harry — admitted she, "would love to cry [that] much," explaining, "I'm conditioned to have a different kind of composure. Now, you sort of [get to] … just relax and let it out."

Meghan, 41, and Constance, 40, joked that they both wish they could let out their feelings like their children do, with the royal member quipping: "I want to feel so deeply it’s like an Adele album."

“So much intense emotion," she continued. "You just get it out and you share it. That's the peace."

Meghan has been very open about her mental health in recent years, with her candidly discussing the toll royal life took on her back in 2021.

The couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March of that year to discuss their March 2020 Megxit, during which Meghan confessed she had suicidal thoughts after welcoming their son, Archie, now 3.

"I just didn’t want to be alive anymore," Meghan recalled. "I knew that if I didn’t say it that I would do it. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

"I just didn’t see a solution,” she told Oprah about living life at the palace. "It’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or friends. Like, 'Meg, they’re not protecting you.'"

The couple announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties before moving to California and venturing into the entertainment industry.

Aside from Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast, the Duke of Sussex is gearing up to release what is expected to be a shocking memoir sometime next year. The duo also has a project with Netflix in the works, though it has been reported that they are trying to make edits ahead of the release for fear of worsening ties with their estranged royal family.

