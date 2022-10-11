ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Reveals She's 'Conditioned' To Keep Her 'Composure' After Being Labeled 'Crazy'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFWZP_0iUk0yce00
Source: mega

Keeping her cool. Meghan Markle revealed she is conditioned to keep her composure after being labeled "crazy" and "hysterical."

During the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about how women are often dubbed "nuts, insane, out of [their] mind [and] completely irrational."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0689t8_0iUk0yce00
Source: mega

Meghan later praised her guest and Deal or No Deal alum Constance Wu for crying during the interview, saying, "The craziest thing in the world would be to keep all of that inside. I think it’s beautiful."

MEGYN KELLY BELIEVES 'THIN-SKINNED' MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY ARE OBSESSED WITH 'THEIR PUBLIC IMAGE'

The brunette beauty — who shares two young children with Prince Harry — admitted she, "would love to cry [that] much," explaining, "I'm conditioned to have a different kind of composure. Now, you sort of [get to] … just relax and let it out."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan, 41, and Constance, 40, joked that they both wish they could let out their feelings like their children do, with the royal member quipping: "I want to feel so deeply it’s like an Adele album."

“So much intense emotion," she continued. "You just get it out and you share it. That's the peace."

Meghan has been very open about her mental health in recent years, with her candidly discussing the toll royal life took on her back in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBuGr_0iUk0yce00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March of that year to discuss their March 2020 Megxit, during which Meghan confessed she had suicidal thoughts after welcoming their son, Archie, now 3.

"I just didn’t want to be alive anymore," Meghan recalled. "I knew that if I didn’t say it that I would do it. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxTRI_0iUk0yce00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

"I just didn’t see a solution,” she told Oprah about living life at the palace. "It’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or friends. Like, 'Meg, they’re not protecting you.'"

The couple announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties before moving to California and venturing into the entertainment industry.

Source: OK!

Aside from Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast, the Duke of Sussex is gearing up to release what is expected to be a shocking memoir sometime next year. The duo also has a project with Netflix in the works, though it has been reported that they are trying to make edits ahead of the release for fear of worsening ties with their estranged royal family.

Page Six reported on Meghan's latest podcast episode.

Comments / 45

theRealest
3d ago

😂😂😂lunatic who’s out of touch with reality. This dummy ruined her husband and her peasant muppets Artie and lilibot from ever being near royals because of her spying antics 😂😂clown

Reply(2)
33
Alexis Wiser
2d ago

With this dialogue is she insinuating that the Royal family called her those names? Looking at the timing of her suicidal thoughts, was she suffering from post part um depression?

Reply(1)
16
Guest
2d ago

I wouldn’t call her crazy. I think controlling, narcissistic, conniving, and mean are more fitting.

Reply(2)
32
Related
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Constance Wu
The List

Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Duke Of Sussex#Duchess Of Sussex
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

137K+
Followers
4K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy