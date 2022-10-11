The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, according to Oppenheimer's head technical analyst Ari Wald. His comments come amid a volatile month for US stocks after the Federal Reserve issued another 75-point rate hike in September, sticking to its pledge to bring inflation back to target levels. The Fed's hawkishness has sent stocks spiraling, with the S&P 500 notching a new closing low at the end of last month.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO