ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Where Cooper Companies Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Cooper Companies COO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Envista Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Envista Holdings NVST within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $46.83 versus the current price of Envista Holdings at $32.355, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Abbott Laboratories

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Abbott Laboratories ABT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Becton, Dickinson

Within the last quarter, Becton, Dickinson BDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Becton, Dickinson. The company has an average price target of $286.5 with a high of $319.00 and a low of $272.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for WR Berkley

WR Berkley WRB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, WR Berkley has an average price target of $77.25 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $72.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

SM Energy SM - P/E: 5.94. This quarter, SM Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.98 in Q1 and is now $2.19. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.7%, which has increased by 0.65% from 0.05% in the previous quarter. Most recently, Diamondback Energy reported...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Monday.Com

Within the last quarter, Monday.Com MNDY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $156.83 versus the current price of Monday.Com at $94.06, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Monday.Com...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy