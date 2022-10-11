The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).

STOCKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO