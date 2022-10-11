ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
invezz.com

One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Benzinga

Looking At Microsoft's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft. Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 40 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.
Benzinga

Looking Into Bank of America's Recent Short Interest

Bank of America's BAC short percent of float has fallen 11.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 74.59 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
ambcrypto.com

MATIC investors can expect the next bull rally after…

Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon [MATIC] recently tweeted about the growing gaming ecosystem in the Polygon network. As per the tweet shared by the co-founder, Polygon was the biggest blockchain in the gaming space. Apart from this, Polygon recently launched its all-new zkEVM — a layer 2 addition to...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Heliogen?

Heliogen's HLGN short percent of float has risen 157.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.98 million shares sold short, which is 8.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market

The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Lytus Technologies Hldgs?

Lytus Technologies Hldgs's LYT short percent of float has risen 12.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 75 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
