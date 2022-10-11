ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mfs High Yield Municipal's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.35 cents per share. On Tuesday, Mfs High Yield Municipal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eli Lilly

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eli Lilly LLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $394.75 versus the current price of Eli Lilly at $324.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Irrigation Systems#What You Need#Need To Know#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Valmont Industries Vmi
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
tickerreport.com

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Emerson Electric

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $93.67 versus the current price of Emerson Electric at $78.08, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Progressive: Q3 Earnings Insights

Progressive PGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 08:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Progressive missed estimated earnings by 41.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BlackRock: Q3 Earnings Insights

BlackRock BLK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackRock beat estimated earnings by 35.08%, reporting an EPS of $9.55 versus an estimate of $7.07. Revenue was down $739.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Eaton Corp Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Eaton Corp ETN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eaton Corp. The company has an average price target of $155.0 with a high of $176.00 and a low of $124.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$20 Million Bet On Rocket Pharmaceuticals? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US crude oil prices traded lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy