El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations

It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso

Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

YOU Decide Who’s the FUNNIEST Person In El Paso 2022

Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso

A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Fun TikTok Video Quizzes El Pasoans on EP Trivia

How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’

Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso

Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
EL PASO, TX
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
95.5 KLAQ

