Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
El Paso Funeral Museum, Calaveritas, Luchadores Team Up for November Hearse & Classic Car Show
The El Paso Funeral Museum is celebrating its 4th anniversary and they’re going to put the FUN in FUNeral. The plan is to mark the occasion with a Hearse & Classic Car Show and Shine, Lucha Libre exhibition, and some sweet rides – as well as a few last rides, if you know what I mean and I think you do.
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
El Paso’s Midtown Spirits and Monteleones = The Perfect Halloween Outing
As Halloween approaches, everyone is all about the spooky so, here's a great haunted date night idea. Dinner and drinks is always a nice date night combo, right? Well, being that Halloween is right around the corner, here is a perfect way to enjoy those things, get your scare on and support local businesses while you're at it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso
Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
YOU Decide Who’s the FUNNIEST Person In El Paso 2022
Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire at luxury Las Vegas home that left 2 dead was related to smoking, investigators say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators determined Wednesday that a fire in a northwest valley home that left two people dead was accidental. Fire investigators found that the blaze was related to smoking, according to a news release from the City of Las Vegas. When 8 News Now asked exactly what kind of smoking caused the […]
Discover A Fresh Taste Of Japan At Sushi Itto Now Open El Paso
Savor a fresh taste of Japan at the all-new Sushi Itto inside the WestStar Tower in Downtown El Paso. Sushi Itto, Mexico's largest sushi franchise, just opened its first flagship US restaurant in El Paso, and it's here to indulge and delight palates across the borderland. During a recent press...
Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso
A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
Fun TikTok Video Quizzes El Pasoans on EP Trivia
How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’
Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso
Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
Red Rock Canyon visitors experiencing multiple break-ins
According to a release there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon. The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3