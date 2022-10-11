It may sound like a subtle difference. But a big change has begun in how people can report what they perceive as environmental crimes and other pollution-related injustices, even health and safety issues, in their own neighborhoods. And it involves going directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. Now, as part of the Biden administration’s stated commitment to environmental justice issues, U.S. Attorney offices want local residents to deal more directly with them. For the Northern District of Ohio, which includes Toledo and the rest of northwest Ohio, fill out an online form that is accessible under that office’s website under the ‘programs’ tab. Click on “Report Environmental Crimes.” Doing so doesn’t necessarily mean teams of federal prosecutors will knock on doors anytime soon.

