Groups sue EPA over delayed CAFO actions
The Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to respond to a legal petition urging the agency to strengthen clean water rules governing factory farms has prompted a broad coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations to file a lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that aims to force EPA to finally issue a formal response.
ACLIV Obtains U.S. EPA Approval
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- ACLIV, a Korean biotech company (Managing director: Stewart Kim, http://acliv.net ) has obtained EPA approval. Its EPA registration number is 102332. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005434/en/ ACLIV is now officially allowed to offer its antibacterial and antiviral products to the U.S. market.
EPA withdraws interim decision on glyphosate in response to court decision
Washington — The Environmental Protection Agency has withdrawn its interim registration review decision for glyphosate, a commonly used herbicide. The Sept. 23 announcement comes after a federal appellate court in June rejected a previous finding that the substance likely is noncarcinogenic to humans and poses no significant risks when used in accordance with pesticide labels.
EPA establishes Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Washington, has announced that it has established the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights to advance environmental justice (EJ) and civil rights. According to the EPA, the new office will dedicate more than 200 EPA staff in EPA headquarters and across 10 regions....
US firms exploiting Trump-era loophole over toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Chemical companies are dodging a federal law designed to track how many PFAS “forever chemicals” their plants are discharging into the environment by exploiting a loophole created in the Trump administration’s final months, a new analysis of federal records has found. The Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
RV-12 pilot learns not to trust his fuel gauges
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I ran my RV-12 out of...
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
Justice Department now wants to hear from locals about environmental crimes
It may sound like a subtle difference. But a big change has begun in how people can report what they perceive as environmental crimes and other pollution-related injustices, even health and safety issues, in their own neighborhoods. And it involves going directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. Now, as part of the Biden administration’s stated commitment to environmental justice issues, U.S. Attorney offices want local residents to deal more directly with them. For the Northern District of Ohio, which includes Toledo and the rest of northwest Ohio, fill out an online form that is accessible under that office’s website under the ‘programs’ tab. Click on “Report Environmental Crimes.” Doing so doesn’t necessarily mean teams of federal prosecutors will knock on doors anytime soon.
Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
HOUSTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) fledging low carbon energy business on Wednesday struck its first commercial carbon storage deal under an effort to target a projected multi-trillion market by 2050.
States like Florida should have to reduce emissions to get disaster relief
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to boast about what he’s done to improve storm resilience and prepare his state for rising sea levels. He gladly accepted over $400 million in federal money for disaster readiness from the Biden administration earlier this year. And many billions more are on the way in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Cummins adding hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing in US
Cummins Inc. will manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in Minnesota, the latest site in its effort to meet a 2025 revenue goal of $400 million a year from cleaning up long-haul trucking and other polluting industries. Electrolyzer production will get 89,000 square feet of dedicated space at an existing Cummins facility in...
NC State awarded $2.25M grant to develop sustainable energy products from waste streams
Researchers in North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences have been awarded a $2.25 million grant funded by the Department of Energy to develop sustainable biotechnologies sourced from solid waste streams. The project, called Sargassum and Wood Waste for Aviation Fuel...
ExxonMobil Signs Deal With CF Industries to Make Blue Ammonia
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM entered an agreement with fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF to produce blue ammonia, which is expected to help decarbonize hard-to-abate industrial facilities. Illinois-based CF Industries is a leading producer of nitrogen fertilizer in North America. One of the company’s principal nitrogenous fertilizer products is...
The backstory behind Biden's $290M purchase of radiation sickness drugs
An announcement that the Department of Health and Human Services spent $290 million on a drug used to treat radiation sickness earlier this month raised eyebrows amid an uptick in nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, though the department has been investing for years in medical countermeasures in event of a nuclear emergency.
Why is the Environmental Justice For All Act Important? What Environmentalists Should Know
The Environmental Justice For All Act — a bill created to fight environmental racism — passed through the congressional committee in July 2022. The act, which is the first of its kind, is considered to be monumental in the fight for intersectional environmentalism. This act would ensure that...
The Dangers of Using Your Gas Range or Oven for Heat
More than one in five Americans with annual household income under $30,000 and who have a gas range say they used that appliance to heat their home during the past year. That’s according to a nationally representative Consumer Reports survey (PDF) of 4,968 adults conducted earlier this year. Shanika...
