Charlotte, NC

FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty

Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?

Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
FanSided

NASCAR: The driver eliminated by William Byron’s appeal

Which driver ended up being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs because of the success of the William Byron appeal?. With a 16th place finish in the round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron did enough to lock himself into the round of 8 for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
The Associated Press

Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.” NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
960 The Ref

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
FOX Sports

NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday

NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: October 2022 (Charlotte Roval)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the Round of 12 finale, an elimination race in the playoffs. View NASCAR tv ratings for Charlotte below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1.251 million with a rating of 0.80. Sunday’s NASCAR...
The Associated Press

Column: NASCAR teams fight for better safety and more money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Since its first race in 1949, NASCAR has controlled the top motorsports series in the United States with an iron fist. Those who dared to challenge NASCAR leadership were almost never successful. An attempt at driver unionization failed in 1961 when organizers Curtis Turner and Tim Flock were banned by NASCAR. The only drivers’ strike in NASCAR history failed when the Professional Drivers Association boycotted the inaugural race at Talladega Superspeedway and the stock car series simply brought in replacement drivers. NASCAR has always been firmly in charge, its punishments doled out sometimes through unannounced fines, overtly intense inspections and in other ways to make life difficult for rabble rousers in the garage. Well, it seems that the competitors have had enough of the dictatorship.
Racing News

Las Vegas Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway below. The metric for the qualifying...
