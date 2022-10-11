It’s not just Paul DeSesso’s car that’s amazing. It’s the spirit behind it. And SOME guys, like Paul, take their '80s kid horror passion and do THIS with their car. Oh, hell, yeah! DeSesso, from Somerset, tricks out his Toyota 4Runner and goes all in on Halloween. I caught a look at this amazing vehicle covered with zombies and gore on Route 31 the other day and just had to follow him to ask if I could get some pictures.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO