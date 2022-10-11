ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Yahoo Sports

16 most haunted hotels in the United States

Trick or treat is a thing of the past. Why not increase the Halloween fun… or fright… with a creepy and downright scary stay at one of the most-haunted hotels in the United States this spooky season?. Check our list of the 16 most haunted hotels the U.S....
TRAVEL
Nick Summers - Explorer

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
Terry Mansfield

Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.
New Jersey 101.5

The creepiest Halloween car in NJ belongs to a guy from Somerset

It’s not just Paul DeSesso’s car that’s amazing. It’s the spirit behind it. And SOME guys, like Paul, take their '80s kid horror passion and do THIS with their car. Oh, hell, yeah! DeSesso, from Somerset, tricks out his Toyota 4Runner and goes all in on Halloween. I caught a look at this amazing vehicle covered with zombies and gore on Route 31 the other day and just had to follow him to ask if I could get some pictures.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NBC News

These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good

With Halloween approaching, TODAY invited families to share photos of amazing costumes from this year or years gone by. Store-bought? Fine! DIY all the way? Also great! We just wanted to see your creations and hear a little bit about how you came up with them in order to get in the spooky spirit.
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
HEALTH
NBC News

A Texas mom warns 'Hocus Pocus 2' will 'unleash hell on your kids'

One mom is urging parents not to let their children watch the newly-released "Hocus Pocus 2" because the film will "unleash hell on your kids and in your home." Jamie Gooch, a mother of three living in Troy, Texas, shared a post on social media and told local news station KWTX that families should "not watch this film."
TROY, TX
