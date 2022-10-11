ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

albanyschools.org

Celebrating Albany High’s new spaces

A huge thank you to all the students, families, staff, community partners, board members (past and present) and elected officials who helped make Albany High School’s ribbon cutting a success Thursday!. You can visit our district Facebook page to view photos from the event. The event marked the completion...
iBerkshires.com

Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
WRGB

Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
schenectadymetroplex.com

Mastroianni Bread returning to Schenectady County

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — Mastroianni Bread, a beloved Schenectady staple found on grocery store shelves throughout the Capital Region until the company behind the product declared bankruptcy and sold its recipes in 2016, is coming back home. Scott Davenport, the owner of several Capital Region bakery businesses, including Schuyler Bakery...
WNYT

Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs

A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
