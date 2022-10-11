Read full article on original website
albanyschools.org
Celebrating Albany High’s new spaces
A huge thank you to all the students, families, staff, community partners, board members (past and present) and elected officials who helped make Albany High School’s ribbon cutting a success Thursday!. You can visit our district Facebook page to view photos from the event. The event marked the completion...
iBerkshires.com
Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
WRGB
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
Queensbury playground open after four-year road
For elementary school students, play can be as important as learning. This week, Queensbury Union Free School District cut the ribbon on a new place to play, a long time coming.
New York to raise starting salaries for registered nurses working for state agencies
ALBANY, N.Y. — On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced registered nurses within state goverment agencies will be getting a pay increase. She says registered nurses in upstate will get up to $90,000 as a starting salary, while registered nurses downstate will get up to $108,000. "After more...
APL reopens renovated North Albany branch
Albany Public Library (APL) is celebrating a newly renovated North Albany Branch for an open house on Wednesday October 19. The North Albany branch has been closed since March 2020.
Albany College of Pharmacy students to host free health clinic
Student pharmacists from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) will be hosting the Albany Community Health and Wellness Expo at Crossgates Mall near the Apple Store on Saturday.
WRGB
New York Oncology Hematology is calling on State Health to reverse Medicaid policy
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A "save our access save our lives" rally was held on October 12th, with New York Oncology Hematology is calling on the state department of health to take action. They're pushing for a policy reversal that has left Medicaid patients without access to life-saving cancer...
Capital District Transportation Authority’s pink bus rolling into Amsterdam October 19
The Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery, and Schenectady Counties (CSP) at St. Mary’s Healthcare, the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Centro Civico of Amsterdam are coming together this month to raise awareness about Breast Cancer.
Albany ranked best place to live in NY, 21st in US
Albany has been ranked the best place to live in New York, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings. Overall, Albany was ranked the 21st best place to live in the United States after analyzing 150 metro areas.
Cannabis compliance training program announced
The Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) program on Thursday.
Warren County to hold job fair Oct. 20 in Glens Falls
The Warren County Career Center has planned its Fall Job Fair for Thursday, October 20, at Crandall Public Library.
schenectadymetroplex.com
Mastroianni Bread returning to Schenectady County
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — Mastroianni Bread, a beloved Schenectady staple found on grocery store shelves throughout the Capital Region until the company behind the product declared bankruptcy and sold its recipes in 2016, is coming back home. Scott Davenport, the owner of several Capital Region bakery businesses, including Schuyler Bakery...
Saratoga County DA candidates face off in debate
The two candidates for Saratoga County district attorney met at the Saratoga Springs City Center for a debate.
Albany County Fall Festival held on Saturday
The Albany County Fall Festival will be held at Lawson Lake County Park on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Albany’s ‘All-Hallow e’en Festival’ to return in 2023
Discover Albany has announced the return of an old Halloween Festival coming back to Albany in the Fall of 2023, called “Albany’s All-Hallow e’en Festival.”
WNYT
Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs
A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
