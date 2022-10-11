ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily South

A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake

When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr
Hot 99.1

NY Trail Cam Captures Playful Fisher! Are They As Mean As People Say?

What is the deal with the fisher? Are they the evil animal in the kingdom or are they as gentle as a house cat?. Over the years I have heard stories of how nasty and mean a fisher can be. Recently New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a study designed to track bobcat and what they found was at least 1 playful fisher. Watch the video below to see how this guy was indeed as playful as a house cat.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

50 Places Where Big Bucks Live

You’ve probably seen videos of massive-racked, mature bucks swagger along golf course fairways and strut through subdivisions like they own the place. They do this because nobody can touch them. There’s available food, water, does and cover—and there’s not hunting pressure. There are many places where...
ANIMALS
WKMI

Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?

Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
MICHIGAN STATE
momcollective.com

5 Lessons my Kids taught me while Fishing

Fishing and Kids can teach us so many great lessons about life. Recently my kids were fishing at our favorite spot in Maine. Both of them were about to give up. It’s windy and the bait keeps being lost or bitten off. It’s not as easy as last night. I’m tired of this..I’m bored! I suggested quietly to give it one more try. Low and behold that next cast caught a whopper. Well not a whopper… But to little kids working, hard a fish is a fish is a fish! After we took some pictures and celebrated, the girls and I got to talking. I mentioned how it all made me think that fishing can teach us some important lessons about life. Within seconds they started rattling off what they felt fishing taught them.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy