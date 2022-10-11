Fishing and Kids can teach us so many great lessons about life. Recently my kids were fishing at our favorite spot in Maine. Both of them were about to give up. It’s windy and the bait keeps being lost or bitten off. It’s not as easy as last night. I’m tired of this..I’m bored! I suggested quietly to give it one more try. Low and behold that next cast caught a whopper. Well not a whopper… But to little kids working, hard a fish is a fish is a fish! After we took some pictures and celebrated, the girls and I got to talking. I mentioned how it all made me think that fishing can teach us some important lessons about life. Within seconds they started rattling off what they felt fishing taught them.

