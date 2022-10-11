Read full article on original website
Related
Beautiful black bear with white fur in Michigan is killed by wolves shortly after a sighting
A rare black bear with white fur has met a tragic end after it was spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-in-a-million bear was killed by wolves shortly after photos of the bear were posted by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906 on Sept. 6, 2022. The group, a Michigan-based...
Minnesota Wolf Acting Strangely Towards People: 'Not Normal Behavior'
The wolf is displaying "little-to-no-fear" of people and was chasing and eating grasshoppers, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said.
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
The Daily South
A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake
When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News Network
Ancient 3,000 Year-old Canoe Discovered Beneath Wisconsin Lake Carved From Single Piece of Oak
The smiling face in the middle on the right side of the raft in this picture belongs to a woman who has managed to find two ancient Native American canoes in the same lake, within 12 months of each other. In November of 2021 Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archeologist and...
NY Trail Cam Captures Playful Fisher! Are They As Mean As People Say?
What is the deal with the fisher? Are they the evil animal in the kingdom or are they as gentle as a house cat?. Over the years I have heard stories of how nasty and mean a fisher can be. Recently New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a study designed to track bobcat and what they found was at least 1 playful fisher. Watch the video below to see how this guy was indeed as playful as a house cat.
50 Places Where Big Bucks Live
You’ve probably seen videos of massive-racked, mature bucks swagger along golf course fairways and strut through subdivisions like they own the place. They do this because nobody can touch them. There’s available food, water, does and cover—and there’s not hunting pressure. There are many places where...
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?
Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
momcollective.com
5 Lessons my Kids taught me while Fishing
Fishing and Kids can teach us so many great lessons about life. Recently my kids were fishing at our favorite spot in Maine. Both of them were about to give up. It’s windy and the bait keeps being lost or bitten off. It’s not as easy as last night. I’m tired of this..I’m bored! I suggested quietly to give it one more try. Low and behold that next cast caught a whopper. Well not a whopper… But to little kids working, hard a fish is a fish is a fish! After we took some pictures and celebrated, the girls and I got to talking. I mentioned how it all made me think that fishing can teach us some important lessons about life. Within seconds they started rattling off what they felt fishing taught them.
Comments / 0