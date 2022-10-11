Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Meta’s legs update is not on the horizon yet
Until now, Horizon Worlds users — which is Meta’s virtual world experience — had legless torsos in the name of avatars. Many found it odd that their bodies are just floating in the digital space without any legs. (Check out the video below to see what these avatars look like.)
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
TechCrunch
TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree
Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based logins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: It’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
TechCrunch
Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI Service with DALL-E 2 in preview
Customers can use DALL-E 2 to generate custom images using either text or images. In line with the consumer DALL-E 2 service, they can leverage inpainting and outpainting — capabilities that generate new content within a portion of an image or push an image beyond its original confines, respectively — in addition to a feature that generates variations on an existing image.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s Edge browser gets shared Workspaces, new security features and more
The most important of these is likely Edge Workspaces, a new feature (currently in preview) that will allow teams to share browser tabs. Microsoft argues that this feature can be useful when bringing on new team members to an existing project. Instead of sharing lots of links and files, the team can simply share a single like to an Edge Workspace (which will then likely consist of lots of links and files, but hey, at least it’s just one link to share). As the project evolves, the tabs are updated in real time. I guess that’s a use case. We’ve seen our share of extensions that do similar things, none of which ever get very popular. Meanwhile, teams share these links and files in other ways (think Confluent, etc.).
TechCrunch
Microsoft refreshes the Surface Laptop, Pro and Studio
The 13-inch model arrives with a 12th Gen Core i5, upgradable to i7, while the larger version is available with the latter. This time out, AMD won’t be available for the system. Both models, however, do not have Thunderbolt 4 support built in. The 13- and 15-inch models start at $1,000 and $1,300, respectively. Not a huge update this time out, unfortunately.
TechCrunch
Microsoft Teams gains animated avatars and AI-powered recaps
Teams Premium is an effort to simplify Teams pricing, which before was disparate across several tiers. Microsoft says it expects it to cost $10 per user per month, with official pricing to come once Teams Premium is generally available. That’s higher than the lowest-cost Google Workspace plan, which costs $6 per user per month, but less expensive than Zoom Pro ($15 per user per month).
TechCrunch
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has a VTuber gym leader
Last week, Pokémon released a 14-minute trailer about the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games, which will mark the ninth generation of the iconic franchise’s main series installments. So this morning, when Pokémon unveiled another teaser for the upcoming games, some fans expected that they’d learn about more new Pokémon species as exciting as Wiglett or Farigiraf. Eager trainers woke up in the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the big reveal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Google’s Pixel Watch delivers nice hardware, but fails to answer the ‘why’
One can make a compelling argument that the software giant learned some hard lessons from past smartwatch and earbud struggles. Entering an already mature hardware category isn’t easy for anyone; spending in excess of $2 billion is a pretty good shortcut if your pockets are deep enough. While devices...
TechCrunch
An ‘ambitious’ new D&D game is on the way from Invoke Studios
Invoke and Wizards aren’t revealing much about the new game’s setting or genre, teasing only that it will be “built inside of the Dungeons & Dragons brand” and that the game will run on Unreal Engine 5. Invoke is led by Dominic Guay, a veteran producer from Ubisoft who worked as a senior producer on the Watch Dogs franchise.
TechCrunch
Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world
Google will begin installing Project Starline prototypes in select partner offices for regular testing starting later this year, it noted. Until now, the 3D calling booths were found in Google’s offices in the U.S. where employees were able to test them for things like meetings, employee onboarding sessions, and more. The company had also invited more than 100 enterprise partners in areas like media, healthcare and retail to demo the technology in its offices and offer their feedback about the experience.
TechCrunch
Twitter is developing a way for users to control who can mention them
Giving users the option to turn off mentions altogether would be a dramatic shift for the company, but it would also give users a way to protect themselves from all sorts of bullying and harassment they face on the platform. Although users who are targeted by trolls currently have the...
Comments / 0