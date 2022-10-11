ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

'It's heartbreaking': Yuba County works to stop fentanyl-related deaths, record numbers reported in the state

In Yuba County, more people are dying from fentanyl use than ever before. Data from the California Department of Public Health show that fentanyl-related deaths in Yuba County are one of the highest per 100,000 population with 12 in 2021. This data comes as the state grapples with a rapid spike in overdoses from the synthetic opioid in the past decade.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Dealing with a mental health crisis? NorCal organization says it's an alternative to 911

A Northern California organization says calling 911 in cases involving a mental health crisis is not always the answer. MH First, the MH standing for "mental health," is a non-911 mental health crisis response team that does work in Sacramento and Oakland. Their volunteers range from nurses specializing in emergency medicine to people who have experience with mental health issues.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: 'Chopped' winner's memoir details realities of antidepressant withdrawal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Brooke Siem went from winning "Chopped" to writing a memoir. But her book isn't about cooking. It's about perfecting the recipe for living her life. "May Cause Side Effects" is the story of what happened when Siem went off antidepressants after being on them for 15 years, having started them at the onset of depression after the sudden death of her father.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Cannabis Task Force Was Investigating In Tuolumne County

Columbia, CA — Clarke Broadcasting received multiple reports of a heavily armed law enforcement presence in the Columbia area last week, specifically near the unincorporated community of Jupiter. It was reportedly in relation to illegal marijuana grows. We reached out to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed they...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

