Portland, TN

103GBF

Ghost Tour Takes You to the 10-Most Haunted Paranormal Hot Spots in This Tennessee City

Grab your camera, and get ready for a massive ghost tour led by real paranormal investigators. Based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee is a group called Shadow Chasers of Middle Tennessee. They are a paranormal investigation team with a passion for investigating all things that go "bump" in the night. According to Shadow Chaser's Facebook page, they are an experienced paranormal team that consists of both believers in the paranormal, and skeptics. This October they are hosting a massive haunted tour of Murfreesboro that takes you to the most haunted locations in the city.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday

Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cowan, TN
Portland, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Sango Pumpkin Patch offers free admission, family fun

Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch is selling its pumpkins through October. Customers have a choice of purchasing already picked pumpkins or they can pick their own. Owner Keith Boyd has had a pumpkin patch, just off I-24’s Exit 11 since 1984. He was recently featured with Stefanie Miller on This Week in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KISS 106

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor

Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
GALLATIN, TN

