Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
MSNBC
Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his call to freeze “all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia” in response to the OPEC+ cuts. “Saudi Arabia cannot with impunity, ultimately, give the global markets energy insecurity, create a greater economic challenge at a time of global economic concerns and fuel Putin's war machine,” says Sen. Menendez.Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed
As the Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Mueller probe veteran Andrew Weissmann and former SDNY assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what happens next after this extraordinary and surprising move from the panel.Oct. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Russia’s intel agency arrests eight people and blames Ukraine for bridge blast
Russia’s domestic intelligence service said Wednesday it had arrested eight people in connection with a blast that damaged a key bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula. NBC News' Keir Simmons reports.Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 hearing could open eyes about Secret Service, Team Trump
Ahead of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, a couple of news items suggest we could be in store for some riveting revelations. The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning that the committee is planning to reveal surveillance footage and emails obtained from the Secret Service that corroborate claims that former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were prepared to commit violence on Jan. 6.
MSNBC
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
MSNBC
Why the stunning new evidence in the Mar-a-Lago scandal matters
In the immediate aftermath of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s allies pushed a highly dubious defense. The former president, they insisted, couldn’t possibly have done anything wrong — the virtuous Republican is, of course, pure as the driven snow — so the public should be furious with out-of-control federal law enforcement.
MSNBC
Ron Johnson draws laughter from Wisconsin debate audience
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., stated during Thursday's debate with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes that he had been “set up” by the FBI, a claim which drew laughter from the audience.Oct. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Nat’l Security Lawyer: Garland will only indict Trump for obstruction AND espionage
New reporting this week shows an employee of Donald Trump claims the former president ordered staff to move boxes filled with documents at Mar-a-Lago. National Security Lawyer Bradley Moss joins Katie Phang to discuss how this may or may not impact impending indictments. Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case
The Jan. 6 committee's ninth and likely final investigative hearing Thursday will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service records and surveillance video. And, one of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. Reporter Jackie Alemany and George Conway discuss.Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
MSNBC
Trump uses donations to Save America PAC to pay legal bills
Questions about who pays Donald Trump’s lawyers have lingered for several years. In fact, as regular readers may recall, it was just eight months into his term when the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president’s legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
MSNBC
Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann reacts to the criminal case against Trump laid about by the January 6th hearing in what is likely their last public hearingOct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders
As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
MSNBC
DOJ urges SCOTUS not to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to reject Trump’s appeal in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. It comes as we learn more about the former president’s move from the White House to Florida. Plus, new reporting shows the Secret Service has given the Jan. 6th committee more than a million electronic communications.Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Despite ‘death wish’ rhetoric, McConnell won’t respond to Trump
With increasing frequency, Donald Trump urges Senate Republicans to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as their leader. The Kentucky lawmaker doesn’t generally comment on the partisan appeals, but he did tell CNN in a new interview, “I have the votes.”. In other words, the former president can huff and...
MSNBC
1/6 Panel to Show Trump Knew of Impending Violence at the Capitol
In what could be its final hearing, the ⅙ committee is expected to unveil new evidence that shows Trump was warned of violence on January 6th. Former prosecutor David Henderson, Clinton-era deputy assistant attorney general Lisa Graves and MSNBC political analyst Susan del Percio join Mehdi to preview the hearing.Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe
The January 6th Committee revealing more than 30 Trump allies have plead the fifth amendment in testimony. The New York Times’ Emily Bazelon joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the investigation and what the committee wants from Trump himself.Oct. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth
The Morning Joe panel recaps Thursday's January 6 committee hearing and the key takeaways, including former President Trump's plan to declare victory before the election and the committee's vote to subpoena Trump.Oct. 14, 2022.
