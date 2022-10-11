ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Real-time strategy is back from the brink of death

By Fraser Brown
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOztC_0iUjxFmE00

A few years ago, I asked " Can real-time strategy come back from the brink of death? ", and the outlook wasn't great. The genre had been dwindling for two decades, a process that seemed to accelerate over the last 10 years, and despite a few bright spots, it didn't look like the hunger for new games was there. The remaining RTS fans like myself, it seemed, were in for another gloomy decade. I've never been so happy about being wrong.

It's perhaps a bit too soon to call it a comeback, but lately it's been impossible to look at the genre and not feel optimistic. Just look at what we got excited about at Gamescom: Homeworld 3 , The Great War: Western Front , Tempest Rising . The accidental theme of the event this year was the return of the '90s , but these upcoming real-time romps aren't all just trading in nostalgia. Homeworld 3 is doing some really interesting stuff with terrain in space, and The Great War splices the real-time shenanigans with a dose of grand strategy—there are plenty of novelties to be found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210ekc_0iUjxFmE00

(Image credit: Blackbird Interactive)

Not long after Gamescom, we got our first glimpse of another returning RTS titan: Sins of a Solar Empire 2 . And, once again, the excitement is due to a lot more than just nostalgia. Sins 2 is doing some really wild stuff with physics and celestial mechanics, making you fight across solar systems that are constantly moving, with planets orbiting stars and moons orbiting planets, forcing you to adjust travel plans. And each ship is like an army, with turrets that independently track targets, shooting—or shooting down—missiles that are all individually simulated.

There's quite a bit going on in the World War 2 front, as well, and next year we'll get to play Company of Heroes 3 and Men of War 2 , a pair of long-awaited sequels that are approaching the conflict from very different angles. With CoH3 there's the Total War-style turn-based Italian campaign, along with a more traditional North African campaign, while MoW2 has fancy features like the new dynamic frontline that determines where you can reinforce and construct fortifications, as well as the ability to take direct control over units, letting you drive tanks and fire artillery—not a first for the series, but extremely cool nonetheless.

If you're hankering for some classics but don't want to wait for these impending sequels, there's Command & Conquer Remastered , which launched a couple of years ago and is exactly what you'd want from a remaster. It should keep you going until the arrival of the aforementioned Tempest Rising, which harkens back to the old C&C days, with its factions heavily evoking GDI and NOD. There's even a tiberium-like resource. Last year also gave us Age of Empires 4 , which lacked the ambition I'd normally expect from Relic, but was otherwise a very good instalment in the beloved series. Old armchair generals are still being well taken care of in the RTS nursing home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Owgv6_0iUjxFmE00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

We're not just witnessing the reappearance of old favourites, though. A lot of new and upcoming RTS games have hitched their wagon to the immensely popular survival genre, just like their city builder cousins. Popularised by They Are Billions, these games blend RTS battles and base building with tower defence quirks and relentless waves of enemies that fill the screen. Now we've got Diplomacy is Not an Option , Alien Marauder and Age of Darkness , to name but a few. These new kids on the block are targeting a very different kind of RTS itch, but already they feel like they've always been part of the genre.

These new kids on the block are targeting a very different kind of RTS itch, but already they feel like they've always been part of the genre.

Even one Steam's most wishlisted city builders , Manor Lords, is taking some cues from real-time strategy, letting you recruit troops and send them into real-time brawls to defend your territory from other feudal lords. So we're seeing a lot of different approaches to hybridisation, which will hopefully allow those uninitiated in the mysteries of the RTS to dip their toes in.

On the subject of letting new players take their first furtive steps into the wonderful world of real-time strategy, I've got my eyes on Stormgate , a free-to-play RTS with a co-op campaign. That should make it a bit easier to talk my more hesitant friends into playing. But there are also reasons for veterans to take notice. Developer Frost Giant was founded by StarCraft 2 devs who'd grown tired of waiting for Blizzard to make a new RTS, so they know their stuff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OA1Cc_0iUjxFmE00

(Image credit: Frost Giant Studios)

One of the most reassuring things about this new wave of RTS games is that there seems to be enough faith in the genre to justify the use of big licences like Dune and Terminator . Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance developer Slitherine also released a Starship Troopers RTS this year. Times have changed a lot when licensed games are actually good news. [I incorrectly included Respawn and Bit Reactor's Star Wars project in this list, which will actually be turn-based.]

It's worth emphasising that I don't think this potential comeback could have happened were it not for the communities, modders and indie developers keeping the lights on for all these years, along with the few big games from studios like Eugen Systems and Relic. Plenty of teams have been working away within the genre, and while most haven't been able to attract many players, they were still experimenting and giving the genre a bit of visibility, holding it back from the edge of the cliff.

Now we'll just have to wait and see if this is just a temporary blip or if enough players will swarm these games to justify more of them. Even with my penchant for negativity, I'm feeling pretty positive. What's exciting about this new wave of games is their diversity, reflecting just how broad the genre can be. They aren't just appealing to antediluvian diehards like myself—all kinds of players should be able to find something to pique their interest. Come back in a few years to read my inevitable follow-up to see if I was right.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Real Time Strategy#Planet#Video Game#Rts
GAMINGbible

Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal

After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The US Sun

The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona 3 and 4 finally hit all modern platforms in January

Atlus’ classic games Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden arrive on “modern platforms” on Jan. 19, 2023. Atlus confirmed the news in a tweet. The two games will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — and will be included in Game Pass for console and PC. Persona 3 Portable will also get a Steam release (Persona 4 Golden has been available on Steam since 2020).
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Overwatch 2: How to Download and Set Up SMS Protect

Overwatch 2, the sequel to Blizzard's class-based hero shooter, is finally here. The game removes one tank from PVP gameplay and adds a new battle pass system to the game. Eventually, the game will also feature new story missions, though those won't be coming until next year. First announced at...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring board game reveals Kickstarter launch date, and the hype is off the charts

Kickstarter has proved year after year the campaigns hosted on its platform can motivate consumers from all around the world. Board game publishers in particular have gotten better and better at fueling this particular hype machine. Today’s case in point is the campaign for Elden Ring: The Board Game, from Steamforged Games, which hasn’t even launched yet and is already closing in on big numbers.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Where Does Deathloop Take Place In The Dishonored Timeline?

Arkane Studios' "Deathloop" is a unique first-person shooter. It utilizes many of the stealth, assassination, and reality-bending sci-fi mechanics that the studio has become known for, but it's also framed as a roguelite. Players explore the island of Blackreef, which is trapped in a time loop. That means every time players die or run out of time, the loop starts over, and they reset to the beginning. This, coupled with the game's uniquely vibrant '60s-themed aesthetic, makes it stand out from the other titles Arkane has developed. That's why it might surprise some fans that "Deathloop" is actually set in the same universe as the studio's most popular franchise, "Dishonored."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy