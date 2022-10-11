Read full article on original website
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 10/14/22
Digital Desk: Arkansas Early Learning explains no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL Program Relations Manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their current career opportunities. Midday Interview: Teen author event at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Jeffrey Blount's "The Emancipation of...
Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children. The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program. Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing...
Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fundraisers and support groups throughout Northeast Arkansas are working to find a cure and help to those struggling with one of life’s worst diseases. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It’s becoming a growing public health crisis in...
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
Arkansas Early Learning explains its no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their...
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
Teen spends years working to make hygiene products more accessible
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Piggott girl worked for years to bring a resource she said is needed in her community. Jacquline Clark is a Girl Scout who took on the task to create a project that helps every girl feel confident as they grow up. Sitting on the corner...
Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them. Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria. According to a news release, the “proper authorities were...
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
Important fire safety precautions with dry conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Low humidity and lack of rain is creating dry conditions across the state, and Craighead County officials want you to be safe. On Friday, Oct. 14, the county was hit by three different fires, at least two near Jonesboro and another in Monette. Anthony Coy, the...
DELAYED JUSTICE: Families of violent crimes upset with slow court process
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two mothers are turning the pain of their son’s murders into a purpose to get justice. For months, Shaquitta Wesson and Regina Wagster have waited for the day the suspect accused in their son’s murders to go to trial. The process has been...
MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School. King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m....
Fire crews responding to shed fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Monette. Monette Police said the fire is at a shed on County Road 522, but they could not give any other details at this time. The owner of the property told Reporter Imani Williams there...
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
What local hospitals expect from flu season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the cold temperatures on their way, many health professionals are worried about what the winter months might look like from a virus perspective. Steve Woodruff, chief medical officer at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said they are seeing a lot of cases across the south which is different than the normal.
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of...
