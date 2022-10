ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are headed back to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where the team's hopes of a consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance fell just short last season in one of the most action-packed playoff games of all time. But for the latest installment of Bills-Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), Buffalo is getting healthy at just the right time with several starters returning to the lineup after missing last week's 38-3 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO