ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Absenteeism#Vocational Skills
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mary Duncan

Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many chores

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my friend Sarah lived in a very religious nuclear family. Her parents were married since they were teenagers and were high up members of their church. They had a son and daughter, Sarah, a dog and a goldfish. Her father worked and ruled the roost, her mother did all the chores and shopping and kept the house and kids in order. They were the perfect little family.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy