Take-Two is shutting down the developer behind the mobile hit 'Two Dots'
Rockstar, Zynga and 2K owner Take-Two Interactive is shutting down Playdots, the New York-based studio behind the popular mobile game Two Dots, Bloomberg has reported. Sixty-five employees will lose their jobs, the company confirmed to Bloomberg.
'Dead Space' hands-on: Gruesome sci-fi horror has never felt so comforting
The remake is better and more broken than the original, but there's time to fix that last part. In this article: ea, gaming, feature, motive, dead space. The Dead Space remake has to...
iRobot's Roomba 694 is on sale for $199, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget Podcast: Microsoft’s Surface event, Pixel reviews and the Quest Pro headset
What a week! This episode, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into everything we learned at Microsoft’s Surface event. No, there was no new Surface Duo or Neo, and the actual fresh hardware was mostly incremental. We also reviewed the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, and Sam had some hands-on time with the latest Quest VR headset. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s some other news from Samsung, Chromebooks and more.
NVIDIA cancels the 12GB GeForce RTX 4080
Were you confused when NVIDIA introduced two GeForce RTX 4080 models with significantly different capabilities? You're not alone. NVIDIA is "unlaunching" the 12GB RTX 4080 over concerns they're confusing. While the company still believes the 12GB version is a solid video card, it said the lower-spec model is "not named right." The company didn't say if or how it might relaunch the card, and didn't elaborate further when reached for comment.
‘Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’ tries to scale up a PSP game to the PS5
In 2007, Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core was a spin-off game; One part of a cash grab aimed at Final Fantasy 7 obsessives that were looking for something to play on the PlayStation Portable. It was a prequel-flavored slice of Midgar and the world of FF7 with real-time battles, baffling reels and enough goodwill and story lore to make it all just about work.
Razer’s cloud gaming handheld starts at $400 for the WiFi-only model
Razer, you may recall, recently teased a 5G handheld device that's focused on cloud gaming. The company took the opportunity at RazerCon to formally announce the system, which it calls the Razer Edge — yep, Razer finally went there with its branding. The Edge has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen...
Apple's mixed reality headset reportedly uses iris scanning for payments and sign-ins
Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset may have a few extra tricks. The Information's sources claim the mixed reality hardware will use iris scanning for signing in and making payments. This would make it easier to buy apps and could even simplify multi-user support, according to the tipsters. Apple has declined to comment, but it reportedly bought eye-tracking glasses creator SensoMotorics in 2017 with the headset in mind. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said in 2021 that Primax would supply the eye tracking modules, and that they support iris detection.
Google Fiber will offer 5Gbps and 8Gbps internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber's sudden revival will include a dramatic boost to internet speeds. Google has revealed that it will offer 5Gbps and 8Gbps plans in early 2023 at respective monthly rates of $125 and $150. Both tiers will include symmetric upload and download rates, a WiFi 6 router and up to two mesh network extenders. The upgrades should help with massive file transfers while keeping lag and jittering to a bare minimum, according to the company.
Framework is selling refurbished versions of its modular laptops
Framework, which make modular, easy-to-repair laptops with the idea of reducing e-waste, is now selling refurbished models. They come from "the small number of returns we get from our 30-day return guarantee," and promise a like-new laptop with decent specs, a full guarantee and a discount from all-new models. The company is also selling refurbished version of its expansions packs (USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, etc.)
Customize your iOS Home Screen with this $40 asset library
You can think of your iPhone as an extension of yourself. It allows you to respond to work emails, watch your favorite shows and keep up with social media, and if you use your phone prolifically, you probably clock dozens of hours per month. So given the time you invest in this device, you may as well equip it to match your aesthetic.
Acer’s cloud gaming Chromebook is a solid laptop, even if you don’t game
Earlier this week, Google and hardware partners ASUS, Acer and Lenovo announced a somewhat surprising initiative to build Chromebooks expressly for cloud gaming. While many Chromebooks are a riff on the classic 13-inch laptop, the first round of these devices have large, high-resolution screens with fast refresh rates, anti-ghosting keyboards, powerful processors and a few software tweaks to better work with cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW.
