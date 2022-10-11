ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get top-rated true wireless earbuds for less than £100 in the Amazon Prime sale

By Yasmine Crossland
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has arrived on our shores and with it comes some incredible deals on everything audio. Sorting through which are worth buying and which aren't is no easy feat but luckily I'm here to help.

I review headphones for a living, and if I were you, these are the ones I'd consider buying in the next couple of days because they hit the sweet spot between a decent discount and superb performance.

Nothing Ear (1): £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon
The Nothing Ear (1) caused quite a stir when they were launched last year because not only do they sound great but the transparent design sets them apart from a very busy crowd of in-ear headphones. You could save £25 if you buy them right now. View Deal

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Get 50% off the Sennheiser CX, a pair of true wireless earbuds with clean, balanced sound and effective noise cancelling. They have tonnes of handy extra features to explore as well. View Deal

Sony WF-C500: £90 £49 at Amazon
T3 five-star rated earbuds, the Sony WF-C500 are the cheapest they have ever been at Amazon right now. You won't get tonnes of extra features like ANC but the sound quality is way beyond their price tag. View Deal

Each one of these options offers something completely different and for slightly varying prices too. Be sure to read the Nothing Ear (1) review , the Sennheiser CX review and the Sony WF-C500 review before you buy but long story short, they're all some of the best cheap headphones you can buy right now.

