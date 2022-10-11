Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked following a disastrous stint as the UK’s chancellor.His so-called mini-budget last month sent the markets into financial turmoil and saw the pound drop to its lowest level in decades.Just 24 hours before his departure, Mr Kwarteng asserted in an interview he was ”absolutely 100 per cent” not resigning from his post. However, widespread criticism of the financial plan and multiple U-turns on tax cuts spiralled and Mr Kwarteng is chancellor no more. In a letter addressed to the prime minister on Friday, he wrote: “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor....

