How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
Consumer champions and finance bodies press for action on online fraud
Consumers cannot afford to wait for vital protections against online fraud, campaigners and financial services industry bodies are warning.Ten organisations, including Which?, MoneySavingExpert, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and UK Finance have joined forces to write a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss, pressing for quick and effective action.They are urging the Government to ensure that fraud is tackled through the Online Safety Bill so that people are better protected against devastating financial and emotional harm.Analysis of Action Fraud figures indicates that approaching £5 million is typically being reported lost to scams every day.And, as many scams go unreported,...
CNBC
UK PM Liz Truss announces another huge U-turn and names Jeremy Hunt as finance minister
Truss scrapped the pledge to reverse predecessor Boris Johnson's hike of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a decision estimated to restore around £18 billion ($20.1 billion) to the U.K. Treasury's coffers by 2026. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired earlier on Friday after less than six weeks in...
Most Britons believe Rwanda asylum deal will not work, polling shows
Most British people believe the Rwanda asylum deal will fail to reduce small boat crossings and will be a waste of public money, polling suggests.Research by Ipsos for the British Future think-tank indicated warming attitudes towards migration in the UK, with only a minority of people now calling for overall immigration to be cut.It suggests that the position currently taken by the new home secretary Suella Braverman is at odds with the majority of the British public and a substantial portion of Conservative voters.Asked whether the Rwanda agreement would reduce the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK...
The UK under Truss is turning into Debenhams – hear me out
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. A horrible thought occurred to me as I was half killing myself on the hand bike at a nearby outdoor gym: the country we live in is turning into Debenhams. We’re approaching the end of...
Who is the UK’s shortest-serving chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng sacked after just 38 days
Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked following a disastrous stint as the UK’s chancellor.His so-called mini-budget last month sent the markets into financial turmoil and saw the pound drop to its lowest level in decades.Just 24 hours before his departure, Mr Kwarteng asserted in an interview he was ”absolutely 100 per cent” not resigning from his post. However, widespread criticism of the financial plan and multiple U-turns on tax cuts spiralled and Mr Kwarteng is chancellor no more. In a letter addressed to the prime minister on Friday, he wrote: “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor....
Liz Truss’s history of U-turns prior to major reversal on corporation tax
Liz Truss announced a major U-turn on corporation tax after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor in an effort to reassure markets spooked by the unfunded mini-budget tax cuts.Admitting she had to change course, the Prime Minister on Friday reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.It was the latest in a series of screeching U-turns performed by Ms Truss since she entered No 10 little over a month ago – and before she took office.Here is a look at her previous climbdowns.– Tax cuts for the richMs Truss’s first big U-turn as...
Kwasi Kwarteng’s plane back to UK for urgent tax U-turn talks most tracked in the world
All eyes are on Kwasi Kwarteng's plane as the chancellor rushes back to Westminster from the United States for emergency budget talks.British Airways BA292 is currently the most tracked flight in the world, with over 6,000 journalists, City traders, and politicos monitoring its progress as it lies over Reading at 10:30 on Friday.The commercial flight, which is scheduled to land just before 11am UK time, is carrying Mr Kwarteng, who made an early exist from a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.He is expected to be heading to Downing Street for emergency in-person talks about whether to...
UK's Truss fires finance minister as budget plan in ruins
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday fired her finance minister after prolonged market turmoil, but some Conservatives were plotting their new leader's own demise as her right-wing economic agenda imploded. But the central bank was adamant it would end its bond-buying spree on Friday, and market analysts said only a bigger climbdown by Truss following Kwarteng's disastrous budget announcement last month would avert fresh panic.
From NI to stamp duty: what is left of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget?
After series of U-turns and Kwarteng’s sacking as chancellor, here’s where things stand
Kwarteng faces sack as chancellor as Liz Truss U-turns on his Budget
Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to be sacked as chancellor of the Exchequer today, a senior source inside No 10 source has told The Independent.There was no official confirmation from Downing Street of the expected move, which leaked out as Mr Kwarteng made his way back to central London from Heathrow after cutting short his visit to New York for meetings of the IMF and World Bank.Ms Truss now faces a fight for her own political survival, as she looks set to abandon key elements of the tax-cutting agenda which she promoted during her campaign for the Tory leadership,...
Jeremy Hunt named as new chancellor by Liz Truss
Liz Truss has appointed the former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt as her new chancellor as her new chancellor after sacking her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng.Appointing the ex-health secretary, a centrist who backed Rishi Sunak, is viewed as a reversal of economic strategy and a bid to shore up support among Tory MPs in despair over her leadership.Mr Hunt becomes the fourth Tory chancellor this year, as Ms Truss shuffles her top team in an attempt to reassure markets, the public and her own MPs that she can balance the books.The PM staged a seven-minute No 10 press conference at...
