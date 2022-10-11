Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised
There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
Fairfield Sun Times
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Did Lewis and Clark Ever Actually Travel Through Montana?
We know Lewis and Clark traveled through Montana on their extraordinary expedition, but how do we know? Only one piece of physical evidence proves they were ever actually here. In May of 1804, Lewis and Clark set off from Camp Dubio in Illinois with thirty men on an epic adventure....
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
buckrail.com
The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness
WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realtree.com
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck
Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
ncwlife.com
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana
In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
When It Comes To Pulled Pork, Who Has The Best In Montana?
I grew up near the Barbeque Capital of the country; BBQ is just a part of life there, and cooking it is one of my passions in life. In fact, one of the only things I like better than cooking BBQ is eating the stuff. Here in Montana, we have...
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
Have You Seen These Montana Law Breakers? The Police Need Help
I am not sure if it is the season change, the lack of daylight hours, or if people are just SO bored, they are breaking the law. There are a few different people that Montana authorities are searching for. If you have seen any of these criminals/lawbreakers, please contact your local law enforcement.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0