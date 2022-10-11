Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Earn a Point at Colgate in Scoreless Draw with Raiders
HAMILTON, N.Y. - It was a battle of the defenses in Hamilton, N.Y. as the Lehigh women's soccer team played Colgate to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night. With the Mountain Hawks' first draw in Patriot League play, Lehigh sits in fifth-place with 10 points and 3-2-1 record after six rounds of league play.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Picked Third in Patriot League Preseason Poll, Taylor Selected to Preseason All-League Team
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Patriot League announced Wednesday morning that the Lehigh men's basketball program was selected third in the Preseason Poll, receiving two first-place votes, and senior Evan Taylor was recognized with a spot on the Preseason All-Patriot League Team. The Mountain Hawks, who were selected 10th in...
lehighsports.com
Gill named Female Diver of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After winning the one-meter dive and the three-meter dive, sophomore diver Sarah Gill was named Patriot League Female Diver of the Week for the first time in her career, the league announced Tuesday. Gill won the one-meter dive with a score of 243.40 and the three-meter dive...
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
phillygrub.blog
Honeygrow opening in Collegeville
BTW – have you tried the Yo, Adrian yet??? I’m going to try it this week, I think!. Food enthusiast. Travel lover. Social media maven. Independent Journalist. Food marketing/PR expert. https://phillygrubtrips.wordpress.com/. Email: phillygrub@gmail.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
pennbets.com
Parx Casino Fights Back In Court Against Skill Games Industry
The leading proponent and provider of so-called “skill games” has been very active on the legal front trying to counter Pennsylvania critics, and now the operator of the state’s biggest casino is reacting with its own litigation. Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., owner and operator of Parx...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
sauconsource.com
Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher
The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
This Bucks County High School Student was Recognized for Her Academic Excellence by a Major Scholarship Program
The Bucks County student was recognized for her academic excellence.Image via William Tennent High School. A student at a Bucks County high school was recently recognized for her academic achievements by a well-known scholarship program.
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
Hammonton Gazette
Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home
Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
thebrownandwhite.com
Musikfest shooting prompts no new security measures
ArtsQuest, a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community, hosts many local and cultural events throughout the year. These include CelticFest, Oktoberfest and Musikfest: the nation’s largest free music festival. At Musikfest, people from the greater Lehigh Valley area, including Lehigh students, come together...
