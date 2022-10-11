ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Earn a Point at Colgate in Scoreless Draw with Raiders

HAMILTON, N.Y. - It was a battle of the defenses in Hamilton, N.Y. as the Lehigh women's soccer team played Colgate to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night. With the Mountain Hawks' first draw in Patriot League play, Lehigh sits in fifth-place with 10 points and 3-2-1 record after six rounds of league play.
HAMILTON, NY
lehighsports.com

Gill named Female Diver of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After winning the one-meter dive and the three-meter dive, sophomore diver Sarah Gill was named Patriot League Female Diver of the Week for the first time in her career, the league announced Tuesday. Gill won the one-meter dive with a score of 243.40 and the three-meter dive...
BETHLEHEM, PA
phillygrub.blog

Honeygrow opening in Collegeville

BTW – have you tried the Yo, Adrian yet??? I’m going to try it this week, I think!. Food enthusiast. Travel lover. Social media maven. Independent Journalist. Food marketing/PR expert. https://phillygrubtrips.wordpress.com/. Email: phillygrub@gmail.com.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pennbets.com

Parx Casino Fights Back In Court Against Skill Games Industry

The leading proponent and provider of so-called “skill games” has been very active on the legal front trying to counter Pennsylvania critics, and now the operator of the state’s biggest casino is reacting with its own litigation. Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., owner and operator of Parx...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher

The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
EASTON, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in West Chester PA

Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Times News

Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb

Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
TAMAQUA, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home

Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
HAMMONTON, NJ
thebrownandwhite.com

Musikfest shooting prompts no new security measures

ArtsQuest, a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community, hosts many local and cultural events throughout the year. These include CelticFest, Oktoberfest and Musikfest: the nation’s largest free music festival. At Musikfest, people from the greater Lehigh Valley area, including Lehigh students, come together...
BETHLEHEM, PA

