William “Joe” Herring, 85, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:59 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Logan County, Ohio on June 27, 1937, the son of the late William George and Mary Lu (Ricks) Herring Meyer, along with his late stepfather, Lawrence Meyer. He was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Joe Herring, and two brothers, John Edwin “Ed” Herring and Kenneth “Vernon” Herring.

