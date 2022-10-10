ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub

Honda and Ohio officials made two big announcements Tuesday regarding major economic development in the state. The first is a $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for the production of electric vehicles. The second is a joint venture (JV) facility with LG Energy Solution...
OHIO STATE
Changes being made to Downtown parking

The Bellefontaine City Council met on Tuesday evening in council chambers during a regularly scheduled meeting. In a quick report, Mayor Ben Stahler reported parking changes are coming to downtown Bellefontaine and have begun this week. The growth that Downtown Bellefontaine has seen over the last decade has been phenomenal!...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
William “Joe” Herring

William “Joe” Herring, 85, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:59 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Logan County, Ohio on June 27, 1937, the son of the late William George and Mary Lu (Ricks) Herring Meyer, along with his late stepfather, Lawrence Meyer. He was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Joe Herring, and two brothers, John Edwin “Ed” Herring and Kenneth “Vernon” Herring.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police

Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Ronald Thomas Cochran

Ronald Thomas Cochran, 79, of West Liberty, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in his home, after a 9-month battle with cancer. He was born January 12, 1943, in Glendale, California, to Thomas Wilbur and Margaret May (Hall) Cochran. In 1951 Ronald’s family moved to Ridgeway, Ohio, where he...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Logan County Sheriff’s Office awarded Traffic Safety Grant

Earlier this month (October 1), the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a traffic safety grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office in the amount of $39,158.26. This grant will be used for overtime hours to concentrate on reducing fatal and serious injury crashes in Logan County. The sheriff’s...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

