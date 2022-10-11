ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush

The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
ROCK MUSIC
epicstream.com

Loki Star Blasts Chris Pratt’s Mario Casting; Wants Actor Replaced

It can't be denied that Chris Pratt is currently on the run of his Hollywood career and he looks to continue his streak in 2023. Just recently, the first teaser for Illumination's upcoming 3D-animated flick The Super Mario Bros. Movie was finally released but the excitement and enthusiasm from the fandom quickly turned into dismay after hearing how the actor sounded as the titular character.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

Sydney Sweeney to Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie

Sydney Sweeney is continuing to make big moves in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress will take the lead in Sony Pictures new Barbarella movie, according to Deadline. Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."
MOVIES
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
MAKEUP
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
BRONX, NY
Loudwire

WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’

The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
MOVIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

