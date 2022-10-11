Read full article on original website
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
The "Tom, Mark, and Travis Show" is making a comeback in 2023.
A punk rock museum is opening in 2023, funded by members of NOFX, Bad Religion, Foo Fighters... but not Green Day
The Punk Rock Museum will open its doors on January 13, 2023
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
Nickelback Shares New Single “Those Days” Ahead of New LP Release
Nickelback, which is one of the best-selling rock groups of the past few decades, has shared their latest single, “Those Days,” ahead of their new forthcoming LP, Get Rollin’, which itself is set to drop on November 18. From staying out past curfew to falling in love...
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
Rage Against the Machine Cancel 2023 North American Tour, Zack de la Rocha Issues Statement
Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha has some disappointing news to deliver, revealing that the recovery from his torn achilles tendon injury will need more time and that as a result the band has decided to call off their 2023 North American tour dates. Fans will recall de...
epicstream.com
Loki Star Blasts Chris Pratt’s Mario Casting; Wants Actor Replaced
It can't be denied that Chris Pratt is currently on the run of his Hollywood career and he looks to continue his streak in 2023. Just recently, the first teaser for Illumination's upcoming 3D-animated flick The Super Mario Bros. Movie was finally released but the excitement and enthusiasm from the fandom quickly turned into dismay after hearing how the actor sounded as the titular character.
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
ETOnline.com
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie
Sydney Sweeney is continuing to make big moves in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress will take the lead in Sony Pictures new Barbarella movie, according to Deadline. Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette
Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Physical Copies of Slipknot’s New Album Have the Wrong Title on the Cover
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
Kelsea Ballerini Addresses 'Cringey' Video of Her Zipper Undone During Performance
Kelsea Ballerini has embarrassing moments like all of us, with her most recent little mishap happening while she was singing on stage. While performing at Radio City Music Hall for The Heart First Tour, Ballerini was wearing jeans that unfortunately, had the front zipper undone. Ever so helpful, her fans...
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
See Sharon Osbourne Fete 70th Birthday, Dance with Ozzy in Emotional Video
Sharon Osbourne turns 70 years old today, Oct. 9, and the rock maven went all out for the occasion with a 1920s-themed Gatsby party this weekend, that turned into one big family affair. Osbourne shared photos and video from the lavish bash on social media, including snaps of daughter Kelly,...
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
