Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Raptors 137-134 after Jayson Tatum ejection

The Celtics preseason finale against the Raptors had more of a feel of a regular season tilt with both teams playing their regulars major minutes in a sold out Bell Centre in Montreal. The Celtics offense looked like a well-oiled machine for much of the first three quarters before handing over the baton to the bench late. Boston’s reserves rallied to force overtime but couldn’t pull off the comeback after Payton Pritchard missed a game-tying 3 late in a 137-134 defeat to the Raptors.
Celtics roster projection: Will Justin Jackson, Jake Layman make team before final cuts?

The Celtics are less than a week away from the start of the regular season and decision time is looming on the team’s 15-man roster. Boston has already started to trim down the tail end of its roster in recent days by waiving camp invites Luka Samanic and Brodric Thomas over the past few days. However, big choices are still looming for the tail end of the team’s roster as the deadline for opening night roster is looming on Monday. How will Brad Stevens elect to structure the team’s roster which is already without two key players due to injury (Rob Williams, Danilo Gallinari). Let’s take a closer look at what the group could look like on opening night.
Malcolm Brogdon picked Celtics over Raptors for offseason trade destination from Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon was one of the bigger names on the trade market this summer and had hinted earlier that he had several trade options this summer when the Pacers decided to go younger with a rebuild. Ultimately, the Celtics surprised many across the league when they acquired him in July in a deal that included Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas and a future first-round pick from Boston in early July.
Patriots missing key pass rusher at final practice before Browns game

FOXBOROUGH — Josh Uche was a new absence at Patriots practice on a soggy Friday afternoon. The linebacker landed on Thursday’s injury report with a hamstring ailment and wasn’t spotted during the media window at practice. Practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino returned after missing Thursday’s session and was kicking on the upper fields with the other specialists.
