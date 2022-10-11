Read full article on original website
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Celtics Mailbag: Sam Hauser potential, trade targets to watch, Al Horford rest plan
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Do we think Sam Hauser can crack the rotation in the postseason specifically? — C It’s hard to truly gauge where Hauser stands for those...
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Raptors 137-134 after Jayson Tatum ejection
The Celtics preseason finale against the Raptors had more of a feel of a regular season tilt with both teams playing their regulars major minutes in a sold out Bell Centre in Montreal. The Celtics offense looked like a well-oiled machine for much of the first three quarters before handing over the baton to the bench late. Boston’s reserves rallied to force overtime but couldn’t pull off the comeback after Payton Pritchard missed a game-tying 3 late in a 137-134 defeat to the Raptors.
Jayson Tatum ejected from Celtics’ preseason finale against Raptors
While the Celtics wanted their starters to play Friday’s preseason finale like a regular season game, Jayson Tatum hit the locker room earlier than expected. Tatum was ejected from Friday’s game by the refs late in the third quarter after he was called for his second technical foul.
Malcolm Brogdon will not return to Friday’s preseason game against Raptors
The Celtics got a bit of worrisome news as Malcolm Brogdon won’t return to Friday’s preseason game against the Raptors because of a sore right knee. But it appears the issue isn’t too serious, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, who said if it was a regular season game, Brogdon would likely be available.
What Celtics’ Grant Williams said to referee about Jayson Tatum’s ejection
After plenty of back-and-forth with referees about calls last season, the Celtics looked like they had relatively improved and bit their tongue throughout the preseason. But that wasn’t the case in Friday’s preseason finale against the Raptors as the Celtics fell 137-134. Emotions were immediately high after Jayson...
Celtics roster projection: Will Justin Jackson, Jake Layman make team before final cuts?
The Celtics are less than a week away from the start of the regular season and decision time is looming on the team’s 15-man roster. Boston has already started to trim down the tail end of its roster in recent days by waiving camp invites Luka Samanic and Brodric Thomas over the past few days. However, big choices are still looming for the tail end of the team’s roster as the deadline for opening night roster is looming on Monday. How will Brad Stevens elect to structure the team’s roster which is already without two key players due to injury (Rob Williams, Danilo Gallinari). Let’s take a closer look at what the group could look like on opening night.
Suns ‘have interest’ in Celtics’ Derrick White if there’s a trade (report)
The Celtics are less than a week away from the start of the regular season, and no changes appear to be on the horizon for the reigning East champs. The C’s have one of the deepest rosters in the league and are looking to get back to the NBA Finals.
Malcolm Brogdon picked Celtics over Raptors for offseason trade destination from Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon was one of the bigger names on the trade market this summer and had hinted earlier that he had several trade options this summer when the Pacers decided to go younger with a rebuild. Ultimately, the Celtics surprised many across the league when they acquired him in July in a deal that included Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas and a future first-round pick from Boston in early July.
Jayson Tatum said Celtics are ‘perfect place to be’ because of title pressure
The Celtics tip off their season next Tuesday against the 76ers as bonafide title contenders. That means getting every team’s best shot throughout the regular season as the defending East champs. That also means huge title expectations for one of the storied franchises in the entire NBA. But Jayson...
Patriots missing key pass rusher at final practice before Browns game
FOXBOROUGH — Josh Uche was a new absence at Patriots practice on a soggy Friday afternoon. The linebacker landed on Thursday’s injury report with a hamstring ailment and wasn’t spotted during the media window at practice. Practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino returned after missing Thursday’s session and was kicking on the upper fields with the other specialists.
