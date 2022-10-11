The Celtics are less than a week away from the start of the regular season and decision time is looming on the team’s 15-man roster. Boston has already started to trim down the tail end of its roster in recent days by waiving camp invites Luka Samanic and Brodric Thomas over the past few days. However, big choices are still looming for the tail end of the team’s roster as the deadline for opening night roster is looming on Monday. How will Brad Stevens elect to structure the team’s roster which is already without two key players due to injury (Rob Williams, Danilo Gallinari). Let’s take a closer look at what the group could look like on opening night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO