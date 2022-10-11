Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 7:. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16. On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center...
beckershospitalreview.com
UM Shore Regional Health plans new regional medical center
University of Maryland Shore Regional Health will submit a letter of intent in November to the Maryland Health Care Commission regarding the construction of a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County, according to an Oct. 12 news release shared with Becker's. The facility design encompasses over 325,000 square feet,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems expanding telehealth
Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 7:. 1. Mike Bohlin, MD, was named chief medical officer of Franciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.). 2. Mike Hastings has departed as interim director of the emergency room at St. Michael Medical Center...
beckershospitalreview.com
Avera Health names interim hospital CEO
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Kayleen Lee interim CEO of St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb. Ms. Lee assumed the role in early October, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as CEO of Wessington Springs, S.D.-based Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, CEO of Sioux Center (Iowa) Health and interim CEO of Estherville, Iowa-based Avera Holy Family Hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
15 health systems investing in biotech, therapeutic startups
Large health systems are fueling healthcare innovation by making their own investments in biotech and therapeutics startups as their size, relationships with academic researchers, dedicated venture arms and internal spinout gives them a better opportunity to invest, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine. The report...
beckershospitalreview.com
Behavioral health tech firm NeuroFlow lands $25M
Behavioral health tech company NeuroFlow has raised $25 million in growth capital led by Semcap Health. The firm offers care management software to triage people with behavioral health conditions into the right level of care. The company said its platform has been adopted by major health systems and payers and has supported 15 million patients across all 50 states.
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF HealthCare taps Dr. Barry Clemson as chief medical officer of 2 hospitals
On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., and of the system's Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, Ill., according to an Oct. 12 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. Clemson started his medical career in 1993...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health systems partner for open-heart surgery operating room
Wyoming, Mich.-based UM Health-West and Livonia-Mich.-based Trinity Health partnered to create an open-heart surgery operating room in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area, MLive reported Oct. 13. The operating room, located at UM Health-West's Wyoming campus, is part of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan. It features state-of-the-art technology and a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital hires firm to review surgery program after physician's 21 malpractice settlements
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., has hired Pittsburgh-based law firm Horty Springer & Mattern to conduct an "independent, external review" of its cardiac surgery program. The move comes after the hospital allegedly protected a surgeon with 21 malpractice settlements. The firm will evaluate the safety and quality of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health wants to own 'entire spectrum' of healthcare, CEO says
CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston reported on by the Boston Business Journal. CEO Karen Lynch pointed to how the company already delivers medication at the pharmacy, finances treatments...
beckershospitalreview.com
CEO of Methodist Health System stands by CommonSpirit amid ransomware attack
In an article published by Becker's Hospital Review on Oct. 12, the chief information security officer for Methodist Health System in Omaha, Neb., offered comments related to CommonSpirit's current EHR outage. Responding to those comments, Methodist Health System President and CEO Steve Goeser, offered the following statement to Becker's:. "I...
beckershospitalreview.com
Centura Health appoints chief clinical officer
Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16. In his new role, Dr. Grenardo will oversee clinical quality and patient safety work across the system's 17 hospitals. He'll also continue to practice as a family physician at Centura Health Physician Group Cornerstar Primary Care in Aurora, Colo.
beckershospitalreview.com
What's next for patient financial engagement?
The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
beckershospitalreview.com
OhioHealth, Cedars-Sinai and 8 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, based in Grand Forks, N.D.,. a pharmacy director. 2. Baptist Health, based...
beckershospitalreview.com
Association of Community Cancer Centers honors 5 systems as cancer care innovators
The Association of Community Cancer Centers named five winning programs for the 12th annual ACCC Innovator Awards Oct. 13. The five winners are awarded based on the potential of their programs to make a "real world impact" in areas such as remote patient monitoring, addressing social determinants of health and more.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tenet, Houston Methodist and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a director...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Jill Kalman 1 year into being Northwell Health's 1st female chief medical officer
Jill Kalman, MD, was appointed the first female chief medical officer for New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health on Oct. 20, 2021. Dr. Kalman also serves as the system's senior vice president and chief medical officer and deputy physician-in-chief. Nearly a year into the role, she sat down with Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com
RWJ Barnabas hospital completes 500th implant for Afib
Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center cardiologists recently completed their 500th left atrial appendage closure device implant for patients with atrial fibrillation, TapIntoLivingston reported Oct. 12. The RWJBarnabas Health facility performed its first procedure in 2017. It's one of two facilities in the area to hit the milestone. Watchman, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Integrating cloud technology into healthcare workloads: How to surpass barriers and minimize risks
Conversations regarding modernizing health IT inevitably lead to what role the various flavors of cloud will play, and how best to utilize these technologies within Healthcare institutions. Integrating cloud technology is therefore one of the main items atop the IT agenda. When approaching cloud integration, institutions inevitably face complex questions...
