Deal Alert! This $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $130 at Amazon Right Now

Shoppers are "so impressed" with its suction power Instead of lugging around a bulky vacuum cleaner with a cord that limits where you can clean, it might be time to invest in something cordless. Cordless vacuums can cost upwards of $500, but luckily we found one at Amazon that's a whopping 81 percent off right now.  The Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale now until October 9 for just $130, so if you've been thinking about switching to a lightweight cordless vacuum, this is your sign...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
HAIR CARE
Digital Trends

The 5 best vacuum deals in the Best Buy rival October Prime Day salle

Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering up some great deals in its October Prime Day Early Access Sale. Best Buy is also getting in on the game with its own Best Buy Prime Day Sale, where you can find some incredible deals on home appliances. If you’ve been in the market for a new vacuum, there’s no better time to buy one. Best Buy has a great selection of some of the best vacuums, with discounts of up to $200 off their normal retail prices. Whether you’re looking for a robot vacuum that will roam through your house to pick up dirt while you sleep or a stick vacuum that can handle all your pet fur, there’s something here for everyone.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
ELECTRONICS
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here and for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 12 you can score huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off

If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Health and Home Essentials, From KN95 Masks to Robot Vacuums

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale might be an excellent opportunity to save big on 75-inch smart TVs, high-end soundbars and smart home gadgets, but the epic fall shopping event is also a great way to stock up on home essentials. Often overlooked are the major markdowns on everyday items including NIOSH-approved face masks (now a wardrobe essential), household cleaning supplies and health and personal wellness products. Given that Prime Early Access (or fall Prime Day, as some call it) ends tonight at midnight PT (or Oct. 13 at 3 a.m. ET ), we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ZDNet

This $36 handheld vacuum is a must-buy during Amazon Prime Day

It's the second coming of Amazon Prime Day, which means thousands of antsy shoppers are swiping through catalogs, clicking through webpages, and throwing their wallets at screens. If you haven't made an impulse-buying decision yet, this deal might end the streak. Eufy's HomeVac H11 is a cordless handheld vacuum that's...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Save on these Prime Early Access mouse and microphone deals

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is a great time to upgrade and buy accessories, and these Logitech accessories for your Mac and iPad are a perfect option to make some savings. Specifically we have a great deal on a Logitech mouse, the famed Blue Yeti microphone, and Logitech's Combo Touch keyboard for iPad Pro, a much cheaper alternative than Apple's own smart keyboard.
ELECTRONICS

