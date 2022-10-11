Read full article on original website
Christy Thomas
3d ago
😂🤣😂🤣..... That is completely false. Clips? You obviously were not there, don't speak of what you don't know. Good lord.... And, NO, Masto has been a disaster and needs to go! Laxalt will win that race. SMDH....
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Grants to improve juvenile justice in Elko County
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced that federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, tribes, and nonprofit organizations in Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. Elko County Commissioners are scheduled next week to approve...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nature Notes: Wild horses update
This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to review these numbers as wild horse populations continue to rise. In my opinion, the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is broken in its present state.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Elko Daily Free Press
Alan Wells Glaser
Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer. Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Governor Sisolak, Dr. Enfield Surprise Connie Hall as 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year
A local teacher has been surprised with the title of Nevada's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years and she is currently a teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks. Hall was voted teacher of the year...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Brian Gale, Elko County School Board District 6
As a trustee of the school board and an elected official it will be my primary responsibility to support, protect and defend the Constitution and government of the United States, and those of the state of Nevada, against all enemies, whether domestic or foreign. The greatest enemy I see to the US Constitution, is ignorance. Our Political system in America has been the greatest boon to humanity the world has ever known, yet how many of our graduating seniors have even a basic understanding of how it came to be, and what it guarantees? How many adults today can even identify when the President of the United States oversteps his constitutional bounds? Which is the greater hazard to our American way of life, a previously unknown virus, or executive government by mandate, after the fashion of a monarch?
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLO TV Reno
Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
Record-Courier
Man convicted of stalking receives probation
A man who made regional news when he threatened to bring a “militia to a school board meeting” before harassing a deputy and his wife over mask mandates received a suspended four-year prison sentence Monday. Aaron John Rasavage, 44, admitted to violating an extended stalking order, but still...
KOLO TV Reno
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
Elko Daily Free Press
Liberty Gold appoints new CEO
Liberty Gold Corp. has announced that Jason Attew has been appointed president and chief executive officer and director of the company, effective Oct. 11. Attew was recently president & CEO of Gold Standard Ventures until that company’s acquisition by Orla Mining for $176 million in August of this year. Orla is continuing to develop the 100%-owned South Railroad Project which Gold Standard Ventures was working on. South Railroad is in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. The project is nearly two years into the permitting process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Though today’s vacation home rental debate will be conducted in the Revolution Room at the Hard Rock 10 a.m. today, I’m not expecting anything too revolutionary. But I’ve been surprised before. County commissioners and members of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board are meeting jointly at the Stateline casino.
2news.com
Two students robbed at gunpoint near UNR early Wednesday morning
The University of Nevada, Reno says two students were robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls Wednesday morning. The university says they became aware of the robbery on Thursday where the robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Those involved were not physically...
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Air Alliance looking for nonprofit
ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners. Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum...
KOLO TV Reno
Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez moved to Reno from Mexico when he was just 11 years old. Now he’s been in the hospitality and food industry for 30 years, expanding Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen to four locations throughout Reno/Sparks. Not only is a successful...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 7