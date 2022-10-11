ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NV

Comments / 7

Christy Thomas
3d ago

😂🤣😂🤣..... That is completely false. Clips? You obviously were not there, don't speak of what you don't know. Good lord.... And, NO, Masto has been a disaster and needs to go! Laxalt will win that race. SMDH....

Reply
8
 

Elko Daily Free Press

Grants to improve juvenile justice in Elko County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced that federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, tribes, and nonprofit organizations in Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. Elko County Commissioners are scheduled next week to approve...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Wild horses update

This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to review these numbers as wild horse populations continue to rise. In my opinion, the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is broken in its present state.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Elko Daily Free Press

Alan Wells Glaser

Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer. Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.
ELKO, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Meet the candidates: Brian Gale, Elko County School Board District 6

As a trustee of the school board and an elected official it will be my primary responsibility to support, protect and defend the Constitution and government of the United States, and those of the state of Nevada, against all enemies, whether domestic or foreign. The greatest enemy I see to the US Constitution, is ignorance. Our Political system in America has been the greatest boon to humanity the world has ever known, yet how many of our graduating seniors have even a basic understanding of how it came to be, and what it guarantees? How many adults today can even identify when the President of the United States oversteps his constitutional bounds? Which is the greater hazard to our American way of life, a previously unknown virus, or executive government by mandate, after the fashion of a monarch?
ELKO COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

Man convicted of stalking receives probation

A man who made regional news when he threatened to bring a “militia to a school board meeting” before harassing a deputy and his wife over mask mandates received a suspended four-year prison sentence Monday. Aaron John Rasavage, 44, admitted to violating an extended stalking order, but still...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Liberty Gold appoints new CEO

Liberty Gold Corp. has announced that Jason Attew has been appointed president and chief executive officer and director of the company, effective Oct. 11. Attew was recently president & CEO of Gold Standard Ventures until that company’s acquisition by Orla Mining for $176 million in August of this year. Orla is continuing to develop the 100%-owned South Railroad Project which Gold Standard Ventures was working on. South Railroad is in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. The project is nearly two years into the permitting process.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
ELKO, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Though today’s vacation home rental debate will be conducted in the Revolution Room at the Hard Rock 10 a.m. today, I’m not expecting anything too revolutionary. But I’ve been surprised before. County commissioners and members of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board are meeting jointly at the Stateline casino.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Two students robbed at gunpoint near UNR early Wednesday morning

The University of Nevada, Reno says two students were robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls Wednesday morning. The university says they became aware of the robbery on Thursday where the robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Those involved were not physically...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
SPARKS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Air Alliance looking for nonprofit

ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners. Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum...
ELKO, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE

