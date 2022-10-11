As a trustee of the school board and an elected official it will be my primary responsibility to support, protect and defend the Constitution and government of the United States, and those of the state of Nevada, against all enemies, whether domestic or foreign. The greatest enemy I see to the US Constitution, is ignorance. Our Political system in America has been the greatest boon to humanity the world has ever known, yet how many of our graduating seniors have even a basic understanding of how it came to be, and what it guarantees? How many adults today can even identify when the President of the United States oversteps his constitutional bounds? Which is the greater hazard to our American way of life, a previously unknown virus, or executive government by mandate, after the fashion of a monarch?

