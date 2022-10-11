Read full article on original website
Wenatchee volleyball downs West Valley in Big-9 power-tilt
Wenatchee won its rematch with West Valley last night at Wenatchee High School in Big-9 volleyball. The Panthers won the first two games 25-22, 25-17 before falling in the third 22-25. Wenatchee bounced right back to take the 4th game 25-23 to even its season-series with the Rams. Eastmont claimed...
Brewster beats Manson to kick off the prep football weekend
The high school football schedule got off to an early start in Brewster last night where the Bears hosted Manson. Brewster had no trouble taking out the Trojans 49-8. Waterville-Mansfield’s game scheduled yesterday against Charles Wright Academy was cancelled. Coming up today, Oroville hosts Tonasket at 4. Bridgeport travels...
Busy prep schedule features key matchups tonight
There are a couple B-League football games tonight as Waterville-Mansfield hosts the Charles Wright Academy at 5 o’clock. Manson travels to Brewster at 7 o’clock. On the pitch, a busy day in girls soccer gets underway at 4 o’clock when Chelan hosts Quincy while Pateros visits Omak.
Friday football will be affected by air quality
Wenatchee will try to make it two wins in a row when the Panthers celebrate homecoming Friday night…. Wenatchee’s planning to welcome the Davis Pirates to Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl Friday at 7 o’clock. IF that occurs, we’ll have it LIVE on the NCWLIFE Channel.
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Driver Ejected from Semi Truck Rollover on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee
A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening. At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5. The driver was ejected from the truck, but was...
NCWLIFE Evening News October 13th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed late Wednesday night when she was thrown from her car after she lost control of the vehicle off South Frontage Road. An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores and A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were in lockdown all morning after deputies surrounded a nearby duplex where a woman had reported that a pair of burglars armed with knives had broken into her home.
Two elementary schools outside Moses Lake placed on lockdown
A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were put into lockdown this morning because of two of burglary suspects holed up in a nearby home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown is in place at North Elementary School on West Craig Street and Larson Heights Elementary School, both in the Larson Community just outside Moses Lake.
Campfire restrictions reduced in Okanogan-Wenatchee forest
WENATCHEE, Wash.- Fire restrictions in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have been reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1. According to a Forest Service news release, forest users can resume fires in developed campgrounds and can engage in recreational shooting on forest lands. Campers and forest land users are still advised...
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete
A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
Account set up to assist family of man killed outside Orondo
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of the Wenatchee man who died tragically Wednesday when his vehicle hit a large piece of concrete on Highway 97 near Orondo. According to the page, 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was the financial provider for his wife and four children....
B's Rubs: Othello teacher has spices for all occasions
OTHELLO, WASH. — When you step into the large garage space occupied by B’s Rubs at the Port of Othello’s business incubator, the first thing that hits you is the scent. It’s a deep, rich aroma of a spice melange, akin to something you’d smell in a South Asian grocery store, an Ethiopian restaurant or a Middle Eastern souq, heavy with cumin and other vaguely identifiable spices — rosemary, thyme, garlic — and it’s almost intoxicating.
Teacher who intervened when man allegedly drew firearm in school parking lot honored by Moses Lake School District
MOSES LAKE - CB Tech's Dave Ruffin continues to draw praise for actions that led to the arrest of a gunman on school grounds two weeks ago. As Moses Lake's former police chief, Ruffin is no stranger to diffusing dangerous or potentially dangerous situations. This time, the only difference is that Ruffin did it in the capacity of a school teacher as the institution's criminal justice instructor. For his valor, Ruffin was presented with numerous accolades this week.
Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan
Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
UPDATE: Wenatchee man killed in crash with large concrete piece that fell off trailer near Orondo
ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway. Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading...
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
Grant County woman ejected in rollover accident west of George
GEORGE, Wash. — A woman from Quincy lost control of her car while driving in a remote part of Grant County on Wednesday night and died at the scene from her injuries. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. She was heading eastbound on...
