Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Experts who have shared the ring with both break down the undisputed championship fight
Savannah Marshall meets Claressa Shields on Saturday to decide the undisputed middleweight world champion, live on Sky Sports. They are unquestionably the two best boxers in their division but different in style from one another. Marshall, who has a knockout ratio of over 80 per cent, comes in with the...
Saturday Tips
Racegoers get a final chance to witness Baaeed in action this weekend - and he can sign off in style in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot. Nothing new can be said about this perfect specimen, who is aiming to make it 11 wins out of 11 and is gunning for a seventh Group One. The one sadness is that we have not seen more of him but having been unraced at two, the fact he has achieved what he has in a relatively short space of time is a testament to his trainer William Haggas.
Frankel's Last Dance: Sky Sports Racing exclusive features jockey Tom Queally on ten-year anniversary of Champions Day triumph
Sky Sports Racing is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Frankel's final race by broadcasting Frankel's Last Dance, a special ten-minute feature that includes an exclusive interview with rider Tom Queally and previously unseen footage - shot in 4k - of the great colt's final race. Frankel ended his career unbeaten,...
Rugby League World Cup: Five England stars to watch as experience, speed and strength combine
The Wakefield-born Newcastle Knights star has certainly made an impression in the NRL since making his debut in 2021, combining his speed and strength to score 14 tries in 20 appearances in the 2022 season together with 67 tackle breaks and an average of 134 metres carried. The 21-year-old quickly...
Alice Capsey among the six England players taking part in Women's Big Bash League, live on Sky Sports
The England international burst onto the scene in The Hundred in 2021, scoring a half-century on her Lord's debut at the age of 16 and then helping Oval Invincibles win the title later that summer. Capsey, now 18, built on that in 2022, making her England debut in the T20...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Night Sparkle looking to light up Wolverhampton for Simon and Ed Crisford
As the week builds towards Champion Day at Ascot on Saturday, many of the big names in Flat racing head to Wolverhampton on Wednesday for a competitive six-race card. 4.25 Wolverhampton - Country Pyle & Night Sparkle clash in feature. Nine head to post for the feature class four contest,...
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Watch live stream of weigh-in ahead of undisputed world title fight
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall weigh-in ahead of their undisputed world title fight- and you can watch on a live stream!. The world champions will reignite their rivalry ahead of Saturday's historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports, which features Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash with Alycia Baumgardner.
Kevin De Bruyne relishing Manchester City's clash of styles with 'up-and-down' Liverpool on Super Sunday
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects "up-and-down" Liverpool to return to their best when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Super Sunday. Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have picked up only two wins from eight games and sit 10th in the table, 13 points adrift of City in second. However, Liverpool landed a morale-boosting 7-1 win at Rangers on Wednesday night, ahead of their clash with City at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday, kick off 4.30pm.
Baumgardner lunges at Mayer | Security jump in!
The bitter rivalry between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner exploded again at the recording of their Face-Off show. Watch the full episode tonight on our boxing YouTube channel.
Rob Burrow: I have no regrets about playing rugby league despite MND battle; 'My kids can play whatever sport they desire'
The former Leeds and Great Britain scrum-half is now confined to a wheelchair and unable to perform basic functions without help as motor neurone disease takes an increasing hold of his body. 'I cried for two or three days' - Ackers, Young on unexpected England calls | RLWC: Meet the...
