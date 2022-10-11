ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Saturday Tips

Racegoers get a final chance to witness Baaeed in action this weekend - and he can sign off in style in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot. Nothing new can be said about this perfect specimen, who is aiming to make it 11 wins out of 11 and is gunning for a seventh Group One. The one sadness is that we have not seen more of him but having been unraced at two, the fact he has achieved what he has in a relatively short space of time is a testament to his trainer William Haggas.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Queally
SkySports

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Watch live stream of weigh-in ahead of undisputed world title fight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall weigh-in ahead of their undisputed world title fight- and you can watch on a live stream!. The world champions will reignite their rivalry ahead of Saturday's historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports, which features Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash with Alycia Baumgardner.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Kevin De Bruyne relishing Manchester City's clash of styles with 'up-and-down' Liverpool on Super Sunday

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects "up-and-down" Liverpool to return to their best when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Super Sunday. Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have picked up only two wins from eight games and sit 10th in the table, 13 points adrift of City in second. However, Liverpool landed a morale-boosting 7-1 win at Rangers on Wednesday night, ahead of their clash with City at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday, kick off 4.30pm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports Racing#Last Dance#Ascot

Comments / 0

Community Policy