Racegoers get a final chance to witness Baaeed in action this weekend - and he can sign off in style in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot. Nothing new can be said about this perfect specimen, who is aiming to make it 11 wins out of 11 and is gunning for a seventh Group One. The one sadness is that we have not seen more of him but having been unraced at two, the fact he has achieved what he has in a relatively short space of time is a testament to his trainer William Haggas.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO