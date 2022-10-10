A Dorset beach hut on Mudeford Beach has gone on sale for £440,000, more than the average price for a four-bedroom home in the county.The seafront cabin is located in Christchurch Harbour, Dorset. While it is advertised as being able to sleep up to eight people, it has no access to mains electricity or toilet.It can fit five small single mattresses in the mezzanine level and is equipped with sofas that can convert into extra beds.The hut is also fitted with a fully equipped kitchen and there is some storage underneath. 600-watt solar panels on the roof provide some...

