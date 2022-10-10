Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
U.K.・
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Hotel of horrors where ‘Hannibal Lecter’ killer ‘ate the face’ of his victim is put up for auction for £260,000 after being turned into a nine-bedroom home despite locals wanting it demolished for good
A hotel of horrors where a young woman was brutally attacked by a 'demonic' killer who 'ate her face' is up for sale despite pleas from villagers to demolish the property. Cerys Yemm, 22, suffered 89 injuries after Matthew Williams, 34, was seen 'shoving a screwdriver in her face' in his room at the Sirhowy Arms hotel in Argoed, near Caerphilly, South Wales in November 2014.
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack
Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC
Family discovers tree frog in bag of Sainsbury's bananas
A tree frog from the Dominican Republic has turned up in a family's Sainsbury's shopping. Iain Holloway from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said his wife discovered the little amphibian sealed inside a bag of Fair Trade bananas. "We then all stood in the kitchen looking at each other wondering what to do,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leah Croucher cops admit they never searched home where remains were found – and only knocked on door and left leaflets
COPS searching for Leah Croucher today admitted they never searched the house where human remains were discovered during their hunt for the missing teen. Instead, officers from Thames Valley Police "knocked and dropped leaflets through the letterbox" during their search for the missing 19-year-old in 2019. The admission comes as...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
Body found on roof in Leeds after man went missing for a week
A body wrapped in a blanket has been found on a rooftop in Leeds after a man was missing for a week. According to West Yorkshire Police, the body is believed to be that of missing Gerard Colgan, 32, who was reported missing from the address in Chapletown since 2 October. Harehills Avenue was closed off by the emergency services on Sunday after the body wrapped in a blanket was discovered on the roof of a terraced house. West Yorkshire Police are still investigating the incident but have said there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death. Formal identification...
UK court told of hospital baby attacks by 'killer' nurse
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at the UK hospital where she worked was disturbed by the mother of one of her victims as she tried to kill him, a court heard on Tuesday. Johnson told a jury that the unwitting mother was "fobbed off" by Letby, 32, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, and attempting to kill 10 other babies, including some more than once.
Student died in ketamine and alcohol ‘misadventure’ on first night at university
A student died as a result of combining ketamine with alcohol in a “misadventure” hours into her first night at university, a coroner ruled.Jeni Larmour was 18 when she died at Newcastle University on 3 October 2020 during fresher’s week.The former deputy head girl, from Newtonhamilton in Northern Ireland, snorted the powder with one of her new flatmates, Kavir Kalliecharan, Newcastle coroner’s court was told.Ms Larmour – whose family remember her as a “clever witty girl” – had arrived in Newcastle and drunk alcohol with her flatmates between 5pm and 7pm, coroner Karen Dilks said on the second day of the...
Beach hut goes on sale for £440,000 – and it has no loo
A Dorset beach hut on Mudeford Beach has gone on sale for £440,000, more than the average price for a four-bedroom home in the county.The seafront cabin is located in Christchurch Harbour, Dorset. While it is advertised as being able to sleep up to eight people, it has no access to mains electricity or toilet.It can fit five small single mattresses in the mezzanine level and is equipped with sofas that can convert into extra beds.The hut is also fitted with a fully equipped kitchen and there is some storage underneath. 600-watt solar panels on the roof provide some...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC
Rebecca Steer: Murder appearance over woman killed in Oswestry hit-and-run
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer was struck when the vehicle mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in Oswestry, also faced a...
BBC
Murder accused seen dragging suitcase on street for hours, jury told
A woman accused of murdering her friend was seen on video dragging a suitcase around the streets of London after carrying out the alleged killing and putting the body inside, a court heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her Wembley home...
BBC
Holywell: Youngest amputee to scale Snowdon wins bravery award
A five-year-old boy from Flintshire who became the youngest amputee to walk up Snowdon has won two bravery awards. Albie-Junior Thomas, from Holywell, Flintshire, was just four years old when he made the trek wearing his prosthetic leg accompanied by his dad. Father and son are now training to scale...
BBC
East Sussex cliff tops to be fenced off after dry summer
Two sections of clifftop in Sussex have been fenced off as a safety precaution following the hot, dry summer. A total of 1,100m (3,609ft) in two sections has been sealed off with 1m (3ft) high fences. It follows concerns about sudden rock falls and tourists getting close to the cliff...
Comments / 0