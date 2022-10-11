ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: How to get a good deal at the October event

By Aimee Picchi
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMKRS_0iUjrcEv00

Amazon is kicking off its two-day Prime Early Access sale on Tuesday, with the retailer offering discounts on products ranging from Peloton to KitchenAid appliances. But before buying, it's key that you do your research to make sure that deal is as good as it looks.

The promotion is Amazon's second Prime-linked shopping event this year, offering some holiday deals earlier than usual in hopes of convincing cautious consumers to open their wallets. With inflation running at a 40-year high, more Americans are cutting back on spending, denting sales at Amazon and other retailers.

Amazon is billing the two-day event as providing hundreds of thousands of discounts to its members of its Prime shopping club. But, as in its regular summer Prime Day event, this latest sale may offer the steepest discounts on Amazon's own products, such as Kindle and Alexa devices.

At the same time, recent research indicates that some discounts available on Amazon might be less attractive than they appear. Some merchants even claim their products are selling at a discount when they've actually increased the price, researchers at the University of Florida, University of South Carolina and Arizona State University found . And some sellers appear to raise their "original" prices so that their "discounts" will subsequently look steeper, prior research indicates.

"The misleading discount displays that we discovered are difficult for shoppers to detect because that would require tracking both prices and the presence of discount displays over time," Jinhong Xie, a professor of marketing at University of Florida and one of the co-authors of the new study, said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch.

"However, shoppers can avoid this trap by checking prices more thoroughly before they buy," Xie added.

Here's what to know about Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

What time does Prime Day start in October?

The event kicked off at 12 a.m. Pacific time on October 11 (3 a.m. Eastern time) and will run through the end of the day on October 12.

What does Prime Early Access mean?

The two-day event is aimed at convincing Amazon Prime members to start their holiday shopping early on the site. Like its summer Prime Day event, the two-day sale is also geared toward convincing people to sign up for Amazon's Prime membership, since the deals are available only to Prime members.

Do I have to be a Prime member to qualify for discounts during the event?

Yes, the promotion is only available to people who have signed up for the Prime membership plan, which costs either $14.99 a month or $139 for the year.

However, people can sign up for Amazon's 30-day free Prime trial and cancel before the time period is up. After the 30 days, they'll be charged either a monthly fee or the annual dues.

What is on sale during Prime Early Access?

The retailer is touting savings of up to 70% on some of its own devices, such as the Echo Dot bundle with Amazon's smart plug, which is selling for $17.99 during the event. Amazon says that is 72% lower than its regular price of $30.98.

Other brands that are on sale during the event include:

  • Up to 50% on headphones from makers such as Bose, Sony and JBL
  • Up to 50% off on toys from Hasbro
  • Up to 45% on vacuums from iRobot and Shark
  • Up to 15% off Peloton products, including its original Bike, which is on sale for $1,225, down from $1,445
  • Kitchen items such as appliances from KitchenAid and Cuisinart are also on sale

How do I know I'm getting a good deal?

The most important step is to research prices for a product you are interested in.

One website that's frequently used by bargain hunters is CamelCamelCamel, a price-tracking service. You'll have to sign up for the site's free login, but after that you can enter an Amazon URL for a product and the service will give you the price history for that product.

For instance, this three-pack of Mrs. Meyer's hand soap is promoted as a Prime Exclusive Deal, selling for $8.47, or a discount of 42%. And putting the URL into CamelCamelCamel shows that the product recently sold at $14.48, but that its price also dipped as low as $7.56 in October 2021 via a third-party seller.

How to score $10 in freebies at Prime Early Access

There are some ways to get a little extra purchasing power during Amazon's Prime Early Access.

For instance, if you buy a $50 gift card from Amazon or other brands — including restaurants like Panera and retailers such as Gap — you'll get a future $10 promotional credit on your account.

What should I avoid buying during Prime Early Access?

According to experts at BlackFriday.com, there are two categories where you may be better off waiting for bigger sales during Black Friday events in November: TVs and computers. They recommend holding off on buying a TV, laptop or other computers until next month, when steeper discounts may be available.

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Kindle#Black Friday#Electronics Deals#Peloton#Kitchenaid#Americans#University Of South
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
CELL PHONES
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
109K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy