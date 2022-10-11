ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 93

Debbie C
2d ago

I fully respect her decision. Also, she describes the biden democratic party to a "T". Best wishes in the future Tulsi Gabbard ❤️🇺🇸😍

Reply
63
William Halverson
2d ago

gabbard's departure is a big sign? gabbard was not and is not a true soldier for pelosi. the much bigger sign is the fact that pelosi does not have the complete support as leader amongst the dem caucases. much more telling.

Reply(1)
28
Bob Hollingsworth
1d ago

growing up my whole family were democrats . they would all be considered right wing extremist by today's Democrat party.

Reply
22
Related
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard’s ties to secretive cult may explain her perplexing political journey

Tulsi Gabbard has staked out extreme positions on LGBT+ rights, spread disinformation about Ukrainian biolabs, and claimed she was being shadowbanned by Big Tech while using her vast social media footprint to label Joe Biden a “warmonger”.In one breath Gabbard expresses a desire to bring love and aloha from her native Hawaii to the world, in the next she is fanning conspiracy theories on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.This week, Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, claiming it had become “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”.The decision came as little surprise to anyone who has...
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Raymond Arroyo
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Democratic Party#Washington Dc#Getty Images#The National Party
The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan she was shunned by Democrats ‘over and over’ for appearing on Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard went on The Joe Rogan Experience hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to say she had lost friends over her Fox News appearances.“It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on.’ To people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you,” Ms Gabbard told the podcast host.When asked if she had experienced that treatment, Ms Gabbard replied: “Over and over”.“And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Fox News

837K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy