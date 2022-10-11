ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles.

Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for next week's AFC West battle.

It's significant news for the Broncos who are trying to keep their season alive.

"Broncos Nathaniel Hackett says QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) will play Monday at Chargers," said James Palmer.

Russell Wilson has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 4. The veteran NFL quarterback received an injection following the team's Week 5 loss to the Colts.

There had been speculation the injection would cause Wilson to miss some time, but it appears that he's going to tough it out for his team.

The Broncos battle Justin Herbert and the Chargers next Monday night.

Timothy
3d ago

They all say they want to play for one team. Then they want the max money and wonder why there is no money for supporting cast. Management has to get cheaper veterans and draft picks to work out and stay healthy. If the team is not winning, it's on the QB.

11
haulin' ass's
3d ago

jerk claimed he loved Seattle and that he wanted to play his whole career in Seattle. Good riddance,now he's Denver's issue.

19
Nuckenfuts
3d ago

Wilson is a good quarterback. He would be a great quarterback if the Denver coach would stop trying to make him a pocket quarterback and let him play his game. Denver coach is the one with the ego, he needs to go.

