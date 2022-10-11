Popular Commack Restaurant Hooks & Chops Closes Permanently Due to "Unforeseen and Unfortunate Circumstances"

Most people would not think of a haunted house when they think of a hamburger, but Jordan Desner of Jericho is hoping to change that. On October 25th, one week before Halloween, Desner will open a new restaurant in Farmingdale called “Haunted House Hamburgers,” where he will combine world-class burgers, fries, and Halloween with elaborate monster and creature decor that would draw admiration from the most ardent Rocky Horror Picture Show devotee.

