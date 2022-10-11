Popular Commack Restaurant Hooks & Chops Closes Permanently Due to "Unforeseen and Unfortunate Circumstances"

Read full article on original website
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Clinical Trial to Help Black and Latina Women Concerned About Chemotherapy-Induced Hair LossBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
longisland.com
Owners of Planned Firehouse Restaurant in Sound Beach Unveil Logo
The owners of Firehouse Restaurant have taken another step in making their dream a reality. They unveiled their new logo to LongIsland.com. The grand opening is still some time off, according to the owners. Last week plans for the new restaurant were revealed including a facade change to the building...
midislandtimes.com
‘Haunted House’ Hamburgers come to Farmingdale
Most people would not think of a haunted house when they think of a hamburger, but Jordan Desner of Jericho is hoping to change that. On October 25th, one week before Halloween, Desner will open a new restaurant in Farmingdale called “Haunted House Hamburgers,” where he will combine world-class burgers, fries, and Halloween with elaborate monster and creature decor that would draw admiration from the most ardent Rocky Horror Picture Show devotee.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested for Selling $40M Worth of Fake Designer Bags
A Long Island boutique owner is facing counterfeit trademarking charges following an 18-month investigation that revealed the fake designer pieces she was selling from her store. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested last Friday in connection with operating a counterfeit trademark boutique based in Plainview, Long Island, CBS News reports. She’s...
'Unfortunate Circumstances' Prompt Closure Of Seafood Restaurant/Chophouse In Commack
A Long Island seafood restaurant and chophouse has abruptly closed its doors. Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, is closed, the restaurant announced on Friday, Oct. 7. The restaurant initially announced a temporary closure due to flooding on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before making the announcement on...
longisland.com
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
longisland.com
The Junior League of Long Island Announces Halloween Costume Party Fundraiser
The Junior League of Long Island (JLLI) is proud to announce that registration is open for its Halloween-themed Costume Party Fundraiser on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 7-11 pm. This fundraiser will raise funds to support the organization’s efforts as they recently reopened their thrift shop after an eight-month renovation...
Oyster Fest returns this weekend after 2-year pause due to pandemic
News 12 Long Island's Caroline Flynn is in Oyster Bay with a preview of what you can expect this weekend.
Police: 3 arrests made for underage sale of alcoholic beverages, tobacco
Nassau police tell News 12 that 30-year-ol Iqbal Asim, of Bethpage, is accused of selling a vaping product to a child at Evergreen Smoke Shop in Farmingdale.
longisland.com
3 Arrests Made during "Project 21" for Selling Alcohol & Tobacco to Minors
The Eighth Precinct Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit reports the Arrest of three (3) individuals during the “Project 21” initiative, which targets the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to minors that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022 within the confines of Nassau County. The following individuals...
longisland.com
Sweetgreen Fast Casual Salad Chain is Heading to Walt Whitman Mall
Sweetgreen, the fast-casual salad chain, is planning to open at the Walt Whitman Mall, according to a Town of Huntington planning board meeting. At the September 28th meeting, the planning committee discussed outside seating at the yet-to-open Sweetgreen restaurant. The store plans to have 14 stalls on the south end...
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
longisland.com
Popular Bay Shore Restaurant Nicky’s on the Bay Closes its Doors After 18 Years in Business
Nicky’s on the Bay, a popular bayside restaurant in Bay Shore featuring a fish-centric menu and live music, closed their doors for business for the last time on Monday, October 10. Nicky’s on the Bay held a customer appreciation day on Monday to mark their last day, offering 50...
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
longisland.com
LAGOS Announces New Bloomingdale’s Boutique at Walt Whitman Mall
Fine jewelry brand LAGOS, founded 45 years ago by the innovative and creative master jeweler Steven Lagos, is expanding their breathtaking wares into the Long Island marketplace with a boutique inside the Bloomingdale's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.In celebration, they are giving locals an exclusive first look at a wondrous new collection.
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘I wanted my store to feel like home’
Ididn’t want to be in queens or the city. I wanted my store to feel like home, and that’s what I feel in Baldwin.”. Members of the Baldwin community and local politicians celebrated the opening of Bites Galore Sweetique, a custom cake and sweets shop, with a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
